OGDEN — They aren't in Milwaukee, gathered with other Democratic Party delegates as part of the formal kick-off to Joe Biden's presidential bid.
Like most party stalwarts steering clear of Wisconsin, Weber County delegates Oscar Mata and Zach Thomas are participating in the Democratic National Convention from Utah. The convention is a virtual affair this year, like the GOP convention will be next week, to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
But that doesn't mean their enthusiasm is diminished in any way.
"I went in very skeptical about the ability to really portray the Democratic Party message," said Mata, one of 33 party delegates from Utah. "But I felt more fired up and ready to go last night than I was on the last night of 2016, when I heard Hillary Clinton give her acceptance speech."
Mata traveled to Philadelphia as a delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, when Clinton was nominated to face off against Donald Trump, the eventual winner in that year's presidential race and now going for his second term. This go-round, both he and Thomas cast their presidential nomination ballots early on — Biden formally received the nomination Tuesday night — and they've been watching proceedings each night on television.
The energy of sitting in a crowded arena with other party members, as in 2016, is tough to replicate, Mata said, "but I think Democrats are doing their best."
Thomas is disappointed he couldn't go to Milwaukee, though he thinks making it a virtual event was the right call given COVID-19 concerns. Even so, he's been faithfully watching the speeches by the varied Biden backers each night, and he thinks Democrats are sufficiently motivated in the push to take over the White House from Trump, even without the energy that comes with an in-person convention. The Democratic convention ends Thursday, when Biden is to accept the nomination, and the Republican National Convention, when Trump's to be formally nominated as GOPers' pick, begins next Monday.
"I think a lot of Democrats are just super excited for a change in administration," said Thomas, who's also chairperson of the Weber County Democratic Party.
Indeed, Mata remembers lingering divisions at the end of the 2016 convention, with some backers of Bernie Sanders, who also vied that year for the Democratic nomination, reluctant to throw their support behind Clinton. Though some of the delegates in this year's convention also cast their lot with Sanders, including Thomas, Mata doesn't see any of that sort of discord now.
Biden "is a unifier. He is someone who understands not everyone is going to agree with him and that he can't make everyone happy," said Mata, the secretary of the Biden campaign in Utah. "But he wants to make sure everyone is heard. ... I absolutely think the Democrats are energized. We are unified."
Likewise, Thomas said he'll be backing the Biden candidacy against Trump in the lead up to Nov. 3, though he's a fan of Sanders.
Matthew Patterson, executive director of the Utah Democratic Party, also senses energy for Democrats, fueled in part by dissatisfaction with Trump over his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mata is even hearing support for Biden from some Republicans, including some elected officials in the party.
Utah is strongly Republican, and Biden has an uphill battle winning the state. But if the seemingly impossible is going to happen, a Democrat victory in the presidential vote in the state, Mata says this would be the year for it. Mata himself is running for the District 8 seat in the Utah House this cycle, challenging incumbent Steve Waldrip, a GOPer going for his second term.
Weber County and state Republican party reps didn't immediately respond to queries Wednesday seeking comment.