OGDEN — Taking a break from working the phones, Lisa Larson explained her support for Elizabeth Warren, the presidential hopeful vying against several others for the Democratic nomination.
"We feel like Elizabeth Warren is who is going to heal and lead America," she said Sunday from the Ogden home that's serving as Warren's Weber County campaign headquarters. The country needs a change from President Donald Trump, she contends, and Warren, one of several hopefuls on the ballot in Utah and 13 other states in Tuesday's presidential primary, "has the plan and she has the method to use the plan."
The Salt Lake City area has been ground zero for the Democratic presidential hopefuls vying for the votes of Utahns. Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg — who, in breaking news Sunday, announced he's ending his presidential bid — visited the city in the lead-up to Super Tuesday balloting. Bernie Sanders was slated to visit Utah’s capital on Monday.
But it’s not the only place Democratic activists are vying for votes. The candidates’ proxies in Weber County, too, are trying to drum up interest and support, underscoring the interest here and the role the Ogden area will have in shaping the outcome. Every vote counts, whether from Ogden, Salt Lake City or somewhere else in the state, and Democrats here have been knocking on doors and, like Larson, working the phone banks, scouring for support.
Before Buttigieg's surprise announcement, Rosemary Lesser, a gung-ho Buttigieg backer, opened her Ogden home on Saturday to Dominic Dewitte and others who support the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor. They received a quick lesson in canvassing before fanning out across the Ogden area to knock on doors in search of any undecided voters still out there.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to stay indifferent or stay on the sidelines,” said Dewitte, who is leery of the Trump administration. “Instead of complaining, the best thing we can do is vote and get the word out.”
Sunday's announcement notwithstanding, Buttigieg arguably had a more visible contingent working on his behalf in Weber County than any of the other hopefuls, with Lesser leading efforts and an army of backers at Weber State University as well, Weber State Students for Pete. “They are really active,” said Weber County Democratic Party Chairman Zachary Thomas, who, per party bylaws, remains neutral in the contest.
Elizabeth Warren, though, also has a strong pocket of supporters, like Larson, and they gathered Sunday at the Ogden home of a backer of the Massachusetts senator to canvass and phone bank. They were cheered on by U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat and co-chair of the Warren campaign, who addressed the Ogden group via a video connection.
"This campaign is not over," Haaland told the Ogden group. "The Elizabeth Warren campaign is here for the long run. ... This primary campaign is far from over."
Thomas, meantime, says Democrats here who he’s talked to have expressed support for the range of hopefuls running — Joe Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and the rest. “Honestly, it’s kind of all over the place,” he said.
And while Utah may generally be red, the Republican tilt doesn’t necessarily matter in the Democratic primary. Democratic delegates from each state, picked through the primary process, pledge to a Democratic presidential candidate, and when they attend the Democratic National Convention in July, their votes dictate who the Democratic presidential nominee will be. If it’s close, every delegate’s vote could make a difference, even the 29 from Utah.
It remains to be seen who Utah Democrats favor, but despite the relative conservatism of Utah overall, Ben Anderson, a Warren backer and Weber State freshman, doesn’t think that necessarily extends to Democrats in the state. Rather, he sees Democrats in Utah as ranging, perhaps, further to the left along the spectrum, which could color who comes out on top here.
“There are a lot of progressive Democrats here in Weber County and it’s super exciting to see the grassroots energy,” he said. He took part in the Warren canvassing effort in Ogden on Sunday and canvassed and phone banked for her previously as well.
Republicans, for their part, are biding their time, with Trump, though facing challengers, all but assured the Republican nomination in his bid for a second term. Suzanne Ellison Ferre, vice chair of the Weber County Republican Party, said party leaders are encouraging members to turn in their ballots and waiting to see which Democrat will emerge when the dust of the primary battle settles.
“The Democrats have a lot more on the table than we do,” she said.
'ROOT OUT CORRUPTION’
What draws each voter to the varied Democratic hopefuls runs the gamut.
Mayren Rancifer, a Weber State senior and part of the Weber State Students for Pete group, said Buttigieg's comprehensive view of things drew her to him. She was one of the Buttigieg canvassers on Saturday.
“Initially it was just listening to him speak, his eloquence, his intelligence,” she said. “He goes really in-depth. He doesn’t miss a beat.”
Anderson likes Warren’s Medicare for all and Green New Deal plans to expand health care coverage and combat climate change. Significantly, he also likes her vow to first “root out corruption” in government before taking significant action.
Whatever the appeal of the individual Democratic candidates, though, Rancifer sees party backers coming together to support whoever ultimately gets the nomination, thereby raising the odds of defeating Trump. “At the end of the day, our message is we need to rally behind whoever the Democrat is. I think everyone knows just what’s a stake,” Rancifer said.