OGDEN — As the abbreviated, weeklong campaign period for those vying for the vacant District 10 Utah House spot winds down, some who will be making the pick say involvement with the Democratic Party figures big in who they back.
“We wouldn’t have a Democratic Party if it wasn’t for people who’ve sacrificed over the years,” said Robyn Halverson, one of 37 Democratic Party delegates who will vote on who replaces Lou Shurtliff, the District 10 representative until her death late last month. Party involvement, in fact, is the top factor for her in parsing among the eight hopefuls.
But the delegates are also mindful of picking someone able to keep the District 10 post in Democratic hands beyond 2022, the next election cycle. The post covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden and it’s the only state legislative spot north of Salt Lake County that’s controlled by a Democrat.
“We need a candidate who is relatable, who can be a proud Democrat but can also bring Republicans and independents into the fold so we can hold onto the seat,” said Jamie Cheek, another District 10 delegate.
Shurtliff, who lived in Ogden, was reelected to the District 10 post last November, her second consecutive term. She also held the seat from 1999-2008 and had deep connections in the district and among lawmakers in Salt Lake City. She died of respiratory failure on Dec. 30 after battling pneumonia, however, precipitating the special election set for Saturday to pick a successor.
Utah Democratic Party officials on Jan. 8 finalized the list of candidates, with eight hopefuls emerging, setting up the week of campaigning heading to Saturday’s vote, to be held virtually. The hopefuls are Kristin Wojciechowski, Betty Sawyer, Daniel Reeves, Michael Blodgett, Alan Clark, Rosemary Lesser, Michael Stevens and Valerie Herzog.
The candidates appeared in a virtual forum streamed live on Wednesday on the Utah Democratic Party Facebook page. Otherwise, they’ve been reaching out to the 37 delegates and posting to their campaign websites and Facebook pages in vying for support.
Some already know who they’re supporting. Cheek, for one, has endorsed Lesser. Halverson, meanwhile, is still making up her mind while David Allen, another delegate, singles out four candidates that have drawn his attention — Lesser, Blodgett, Herzog and Wojchiechowski. Kathie Darby, yet another delegate, seems to have made a pick — one candidate, in her view, stands out — but she wasn’t naming names.
Whoever wins on Saturday, though, he or she will have to spring quickly into action. The 2021 legislative session starts next Tuesday, just three days after the special election.
As Darby and others see it, the stakes are big for Democrats in filling the District 10 seat. Utah leans heavily Republican and District 10 is one of the few blue spots on the state legislative map, something Weber County Republicans have tried to reverse.
It’s the only Democratic-held House seat outside the Salt Lake City area “and we need it and we need someone who’s going to go down and hit the ground running,” Darby said. Darby says a big factor for her in weighing the candidates is the sort of involvement they’ve had in the community, whether with the Democratic Party, in local politics or with nonprofit groups.
That said, some of the delegates say whoever gets the nod doesn’t have to have the sort of extensive connections that Shurtliff had. That might be unrealistic given the years of service Shurtliff had under her belt. More germane, perhaps, will be the sort of impact the newcomer to the District 10 spot has during their tenure.
If the eventual pick “gets in there and does a good job, they’ll be re-electable,” Halverson said.
None of the eight hopefuls have previously held an elective office.
Blodgett runs an Ogden printing business with his family. Sawyer works at Weber State University, heads the Ogden board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and has long involvement in grassroots advocacy efforts. Wojciechowski is director of advancement in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Utah’s School of Medicine.
Clark is a self-employed contractor. Herzog is a professor, chairperson of the Department of Athletic Training and director of the Office of Graduate Studies at Weber State University. Reeves is a registered polysomnographic technologist for Intermountain Healthcare. Stevens is a financial professional. Lesser just retired as of Dec. 31 as a doctor.