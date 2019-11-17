OGDEN — The entity that handles 911 emergency calls in Weber County seeks a property tax increase for 2020, which, if approved, would be the second hike in two years.
The proposed increase aims to help the Weber Area 911 and Emergency Services District build its reserves following the acquisition of new software and a maintenance plan for its upkeep in 2016. It will be the focus of a public hearing on Nov. 19, when the increase will also be up for approval.
The 2016 acquisition exhausted the general fund of the 911 district, which has since been reliant on loans from Weber County government to help shore up year-to-year operational costs. The increase approved in 2018 was meant to generate extra revenue to counter that, and the new proposed increase would also help. Last year’s increase generated around $340,000 in additional property tax revenue and the new proposed increase, if approved, would generate another $363,750, according to Tina Mathieu, executive director of the dispatch center.
“With this additional tax increase, the district would no longer need to borrow money from the county, thus reducing the ongoing interest expense,” Mathieu said in an email.
The 2020 increase, if approved, would bring total property tax funding for the 911 district for the coming year to $4.53 million, up 12.1% from $4.04 million in 2019 and up 24.8% from $3.63 million in 2018. The owner of an average-valued home, $280,000, would see an increase on their property tax bill for 2020 to $40.12, up $3.31. That’s on top of the estimated $3.08 increase for an average homeowner from the prior increase approved last year.
The district’s overall proposed spending plan for 2020 totals $7.48 million.
Given its financial situation, a consultant last year advised the district to implement property tax hikes of around 9% per year for 2019, 2020 and 2021 followed by 3% boosts in 2022, 2023 and 2024. “However, contrary to the recommendation from the outside firm, there will not be a recommendation for another tax increase for four to five years, if the recommended increase is approved,” Mathieu said.
Gage Froerer, a Weber County commissioner and also a member of the 911 district’s Governing Authority Board, expressed support for the increase. Though he thinks officials should have taken action in 2016 when the new software was acquired to prevent the sort of back-to-back increases now needed, doing nothing now would likely require an even sharper increase down the road.
Even so, Mathieu said tapping general fund revenue in 2016 to prepay software maintenance plan costs for up to 10 years will save taxpayers money in the long run, perhaps “millions of dollars.” She also noted planned implementation of a statewide 911 phone system, which should also result in local savings.
The Governing Authority Board, made up of Froerer and the other two county commissioners, Jim Harvey and Scott Jenkins, makes the final decision on the 911 district’s budget and proposed increase. According to Mathieu, the body is expected to act following the Nov. 19 public hearing, set to start at 6 p.m. and be held at 911 district offices at 2186 Lincoln Ave. in Ogden.
The dispatch center, handling police, fire and other emergency calls, also gets a large portion of its revenue from the 911 telephone tax. It handles public safety calls in Weber and Morgan counties, with Morgan County paying for services via a contract.