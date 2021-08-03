OGDEN — In-person voting for several Weber County municipal primaries, at least the version in these days of mail-in balloting, starts Wednesday.
The Weber County Elections Office will host a location at the Weber Center at 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden where those who didn't get a ballot may seek one out and vote. Early voting goes from noon to 6 p.m. at the site on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and next Monday.
In-person voting will also be possible at the same location on Aug. 10, primary election day, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
"Voters will receive a replacement paper ballot that can be filled out and placed in a drop box," the election office says in a message accompanying mail-in ballots sent to voters.
The vast majority of Weber County voters receive ballots by mail and cast them by sending them back to the election office or leaving them at ballot drop boxes around the county. The in-person voting is meant for those who don't get ballots or lose them, among other circumstances. Voters must be registered and the deadline to do so ahead of the primary was July 30.
On the ballot are primaries for two North Ogden City Council seats, the At-Large A and District 3 seats on the Ogden City Council, two Washington Terrace City Council seats and the West Haven mayor's post. Voting will whittle the list of hopefuls, with top vote-getters making it onto the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Numerous other municipal posts not on the primary ballot will also be on the November ballot.
More information is at weberelections.gov.