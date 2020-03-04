OGDEN — Tuesday's presidential primary may be over, but the 2020 election season in Weber County and the rest of the state is just gearing up.
The primary for county, state and federal posts up for grabs this cycle is June 30 with the general election set for Nov. 3.
More immediately, the Weber County Republican Party and the Weber County Democratic Party hold their caucuses, separately, on March 24, when party reps will pick precinct leaders and delegates. Activity ahead of each group's county and state conventions will also start ratcheting up. Here are more details to prepare you as the election season reaches full bloom:
Filing: The formal filing period for candidates seeking election to county and state posts doesn't begin until March 13, though some have already revealed their plans, when more names of those seeking office will start seeping out. It closes at 5 p.m. on March 19.
Up for election: The 1st District U.S. House seat now held by Rep. Rob Bishop, who isn't seeking reelection, is up for election and 14 candidates have announced plans to seek it, 10 Republicans and 4 Democrats.
The Utah gubernatorial post, now held by Gary Herbert, who isn't running for reelection, will also be on the ballot as well as the attorney general, state auditor and state treasurer positions.
The Utah Senate posts serving Weber County that are up for grabs this cycle are the District 19 and District 20 seats, currently held, respectively, by Allen Christensen of North Ogden, who isn't seeking reelection, and Gregg Buxton of Roy. Both are Republicans.
The Utah House seats up for grabs include District 7, now held by Kyle Andersen of North Ogden; District 8, held by Steve Waldrip of Eden; District 9, held by Calvin Musselman of West Haven; and District 10, held by Lou Shurtliff of Ogden. Those districts all sit fully within Weber County and all the incumbents except Shurtliff, a Democrat, are Republicans.
The other House posts up for grabs are District 11, now held by Kelly Miles of the South Ogden area; District 12, held by Mike Schultz of Hooper; and District 29, held by Lee Perry of Perry. The incumbents are all Republicans and their districts cover portions of Weber County and Davis or Box Elder counties.
The Weber County Commission seat now held by Jim Harvey comes open, as do the county assessor, county recorder and county treasurer posts, now held, respectively, by John Ulibarri, Leann Kilts and John Bond.
Zachary Thomas, chairman of the Weber County Democratic Party, said the group has or will have candidates running for all the Utah House seats, the District 19 Utah Senate post and the Weber County Commission spot. Suzanne Ellison Ferre, vice chairwoman of the Weber County Republican Party, said the range of candidates will come clear after the filing period starts on March 13.
Caucuses: The Weber County Democratic Party caucuses will be held March 24 starting at 6 p.m. at varied locations depending on voter precinct. More details are on the party website, www.weberdemocrats.org. The public is welcome to take part, get active in the Democratic Party, and party adherents are also invited to take part in phone banking on Saturday to inform county Democrats of the coming caucuses. That will be held at party headquarters at 270 24th St., Second Floor, Ogden, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Weber County Republican Party will also hold caucuses on March 24 starting at 6 p.m. at varied locations depending on precinct. More information is on the party website, wcrgop.com.
At both caucuses precinct leaders will be picked, who are to help drum up interest and involvement among adherents from each party as election season progresses. Delegates, who pick the formal party nominees for office at conventions, will also be tabbed.
Conventions: The Weber County Democratic Party convention will be held April 11 on the Weber State University campus and the Weber County Republican Party convention will be held April 18 at Ben Lomond High School. Delegates at the conventions will pick party nominees for posts with boundaries fully within Weber County, including the county commission seat and the District 7, 8, 9 and 10 Utah House posts.
The Utah Republican Party and Utah Democratic Party state conventions will both be held on April 25. At those, party delegates will pick the nominees for state posts with jurisdictions that extend beyond at least one county, among others.
Candidates may also collect signatures on petitions to secure a place on the ballot, bypassing the convention system.