OGDEN — Mail-in ballots have been sent and voting in Utah’s June 30 primary begins.
Don’t worry about fraud, though, say the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties here and the head of the Weber County Elections Office. “I feel like vote-by-mail is very, very secure,” said Ryan Cowley, director of the elections office.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, many states are turning to mail-in balloting instead of in-person balloting as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. That’s prompted some — most famously President Donald Trump— to express alarm, worried about the potential of fraud.
Cowley, though, noted that Utah has plenty of experience with mail-in ballots, first used in the state in 2013. Utah lawmakers, he said, methodically debated going with the voting mechanism and very deliberately implemented it around the state.
“I have every confidence in the Weber County Election Office and staff,” said Lacy Richards, chairperson of the Weber County Republican Party. The system here, she said, is “tried and true” and the state isn’t having to scramble and quickly implement mail-in voting options, like some other states trying to give voters an alternative to visiting polling places.
“It’s a very secure process,” said Zach Thomas, chairperson of the Weber County Democratic Party, noting that more than 90% of ballots locally are typically cast by mail. “I think people in Weber County trust it.”
Among the races to be decided on June 30 are the Republican Utah gubernatorial primary, contested by four candidates, and the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 1st District U.S. House seat. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls are Spencer Cox, Greg Hughes, Thomas Wright and Jon Huntsman. The Democratic 1st District U.S. House hopefuls are Jamie Cheek and Darren Parry, while the GOP candidates are Kerry Gibson, Bob Stevenson, Katie Witt and Blake Moore.
Mail-in ballots should arrive at individual households by the end of the week, Cowley said. Nearly 70,000 went out to Weber County voters on Tuesday, around 52,000 Republican ballots and 17,000 Democratic ballots. The Weber County Election Office website advises voters to contact the office if they don’t get their ballot by June 18.
‘GET THE FACTS’
Trump famously sent two Tweets on May 26 expressing alarm about mail-in voting. “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed,” he tweeted, expressing particular concern about the possibility of problems in California.
Twitter labeled the tweets with a message, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and put a link on them to its own fact-check. “Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud,” it reads in part.
Bob Hunter, director of Weber State University’s Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service, also defended the voting method. “I think mail-in ballots are just as trustworthy as other processes for voting,” he said.
And the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy research group, offered up its own defense on June 2, tapping data compiled by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy group. “There is no evidence to suggest a systematic bias towards one party or another from mail-in ballots. Nor is there any evidence that there is widespread fraud in the use of mail-in ballots,” said the Brookings Institution report.
With mail-in ballots, registered voters get ballots in their mailbox, which they can then mail back or place in drop boxes, precluding the need to vote in person. Even so, Weber County has typically opened a voting site on Election Day for in-person balloting, drawing a small percent of voters.
In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, though, state lawmakers passed legislation in April obliging county elections officials to go only with mail-in balloting for the June 30 primary. Weber County plans to offer replacement ballots on June 30 to those who need them at the Weber County Fairgrounds complex, but it won’t be a traditional in-person voting operation.
Cowley said his office regularly crosschecks its voter database with changes of address processed through the U.S. Postal Service and state drivers license data. State officials also regularly send updated information on deaths, so dead people can be culled from the voter rolls to keep it as up-to-date as possible.
Utah is one of just five states that handles elections mostly or entirely by mail. The others are Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.