OGDEN — For the past few years, the Riverdale Fire Department has served as the principal heavy rescue unit in Weber County, responding to some of the most dire calls requiring specialized equipment and personnel.
Think bad semi wrecks requiring complicated and delicate extrication operations, ice water rescues, plane crashes and building collapses — things that aren’t daily occurrences but that, nevertheless, occur, necessitating a quick and able response. “It’s greatly needed,” said Paul Sullivan, chief of the Weber Fire District.
Now, in recognition of the importance of the duties it handles, the service is expanding, incorporating the resources of fire departments across Weber County, including the Riverdale Fire Department and the Weber Fire District. Also taking part will be the Ogden Fire Department, a principal participant along with the Riverdale and Weber fire departments, as well as the Roy and South Ogden fire departments and the North View Fire District, secondary partners.
Weber County Commissioners signed off Tuesday on the interlocal agreement that creates the countywide entity, dubbed the Weber County Urban Search and Rescue Team. It was also approved by representatives from the cities and entities involved.
The firefighters and other emergency medical services workers on the team “have hundreds of hours of specialized training outside the normal firefighter training requirements,” said Jared Sholly, chief of the Riverdale Fire Department. “Through this agreement, the Weber County fire departments can provide our citizens the best chance of survival in some very complicated rescue situations.”
Commissioner Scott Jenkins described the new interlocal cooperation agreement as a means to keep the initiative going as grant funds that have typically financed the efforts dry up. The agreement, as written, calls for up to $285,300 in funding for the rescue team per year from Weber County if grant funds can’t be secured. Unused balances are available from Weber County’s paramedic fund to help cover costs, at least in the near term, Jenkins said.
Sullivan and Sholly, meantime, said creation of the new countywide team is a means to bolster the ability to handle the big emergencies the entity is designed to address. A heavy rescue team has been around, Sholly said, “but it hasn’t been operable to this extent.”
The focus of the team, said Sullivan, is saving people after major incidents when traditional rescue means aren’t sufficient. The team, under the Riverdale Fire Department’s leadership, has been tapped to rescue survivors in plane crashes and, more recently, to assist a motorist who had crashed down the mountain off the side of the North Ogden Divide between North Ogden and Liberty. “It’s all-round rescue. We’re saving people,” Sullivan said said.
Expanding the entity to more departments, he added, means the services it offers can be better utilized around the county. Per the accord, funds will be tapped to bolster the sort of specialized training needed for the firefighters involved, among other things. “Better equipment, better training, better coordination, better response,” he said.
Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu said tapping the resources of six fire departments instead of just one creates a team “with basically a greater capacity than what we had before.”
Beyond what the change means to the team’s capabilities, formalizing the agreement with the county gives the program stability, said Sullivan. “This is going to allow the program to sustain itself,” he said.
SOUTH OGDEN, RIVERDALE ACCORDWhile one cooperative firefighting and rescue initiative gains steam, another originally inked in August 2019 has fallen by the wayside.
Sholly and South Ogden officials say they have abandoned an interlocal agreement that had called for cooperative efforts in provision of firefighting and paramedic services between the Riverdale and South Ogden fire departments. The initiative, aimed at more efficiently providing services and saving money, took four years of talks and efforts to put together. But officials in the two cities eliminated it last October after a little more than a year due to unforeseen logistical and operational problems in coordinating services in the two cities.
On the one hand, Riverdale more heavily utilized some of the jointly provided services, meaning South Ogden ended up subsidizing some services in the neighboring city. “It benefited Riverdale more than it benefited us. They got more out of it than we did,” South Ogden Mayor Russ Porter said last October when city leaders discussed the issue.
Riverdale, on the other hand, incurred excess overtime costs in complying with terms of the accord. “Our staffing was a little challenging,” Sholly said.
Officials in the two cities and departments remain on good terms. But Sholly is disappointed the interlocal agreement didn’t yield the sort of results officials had hoped. “We’re right back to square one again,” he said.