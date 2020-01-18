OGDEN — Foes of the overhaul approved last December of Utah’s tax system will be redoubling their efforts to force the issue to the ballot box.
The deadline to submit the required number of signatures on petitions is Tuesday, and the leader of efforts in Weber County, Bob McEntee, said volunteers will be out in force over the weekend in search of support. Locally, he said petitioners plan to seek signatures on Saturday and Sunday at several area grocery stores that are allowing them to set up inside their locales, including:
Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, 5370 S. 1900 West in Roy,
Kent’s Market locations at 3673 W. 2600 North in Plain City and 3535 W. 5600 South in Roy,
Fresh Market at 5691 S. Harrison Blvd. in South Ogden and 2044 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden,
Maceys at 325 E. 36th St. in Ogden and
Carls Super Saver at 3135 Harrison Blvd.
Volunteers are in the process of getting assignments, but McEntee anticipates they’ll be present at the stores roughly during daylight hours.
Statewide, organizers are pushing hard for volunteers to zero in on Salt Lake County to gather signatures on Saturday and Sunday, what they dub the Salt Lake Signature Blitz. “We are heading into the final weekend and we need all hands on deck in Salt Lake County,” reads a post on the 2019 Tax Referendum Facebook page, used by foes to organize the petition effort.
Utah lawmakers approved an overhaul of the state’s tax system on Dec. 12 that reduces income taxes, increases the sales tax on food and gas and calls for several new taxes on services. All told it would actually reduce tax revenue entering state coffers by around $154.5 million and, proponents say, result in more even collection of taxes given shifting spending habits.
But it’s riled many, particularly the boost in food taxes from the reduced rate of 1.75% to 4.85%, the full state sales tax rate, and the critics are petitioning to force a referendum on the overhaul. They need around 116,000 signatures, and if they meet the threshold, Utah voters would decide at the ballot box, probably on Nov. 3, whether the legislation should stay in effect or be scrapped.
Aside from the 116,000 overall signature threshold, petitioners must get signatures equivalent to 8% of turnout in the 2016 general election in 15 of Utah’s 29 counties. McEntee said the 8% threshold has been met in 16 counties, but that the 116,000 signature threshold has not yet been achieved.
“It is going to be close,” he said.
Thirty to 40 volunteers are helping out in Weber County, McEntee said. They’ve steadily been turning in filled petitions to the Weber County Clerk-Auditor’s Office, which has had to hire part-time help to review them, according to McEntee.