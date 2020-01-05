OGDEN — The looming hike in Utah’s food tax really riled Shelby Pope.
It was enough, in fact, to spur the Ogden woman to action, to join the groundswell of opposition taking shape to block implementation of the overhaul of Utah’s tax system approved by state lawmakers last month.
“The food tax is just evil. People have to eat to survive,” she said.
So there she was at the Main Library in Ogden last Thursday, collecting signatures on petitions from other like-minded critics to get a question on the overhaul onto the ballot, possibly in Nov. 3 elections. “I’m a senior citizen and I’ve had enough, really enough,” she said.
Thousands of volunteers like Pope are mobilizing around the state, says Fred Cox, one of the key forces behind the initiative, trying to collect enough signatures to force a referendum question on the tax reform measure. The food tax hike provision is one of the big points of contention, but it’s not the only thing. Many volunteers and petition signers also decry the likely jump in gas taxes that would result, perhaps nine to 10 cents per gallon of gasoline, among other things.
Bryan Nestorick, helping out at a petition-signing gathering on Saturday in Farr West, cited what he viewed as the abrupt approval of the tax overhaul. The Utah House and Senate approved the change during a one-day special session on Dec. 12, though that was preceded by months of deliberations by a special task force and meetings around the state to get input from the public.
“That’s like a slap in the face because that’s not how we usually do things,” said Nestorick, who also gathered signatures at the Ogden event last Thursday. “It just leaves a bad taste in the voters’ mouths.”
Foes like Pope and Nestorick have a big task. They need to collect some 116,000 signatures from registered voters around the state by a Jan. 21 deadline. But the list of gatherings organized by petition carriers to collect signatures seems to be growing, both in Weber County and across the state. And even though the measure also calls for a cut in the state’s income tax rate, reducing the overall amount of taxes entering state coffers by an estimated $154.5 million, the critics are passionate in their opposition.
“Had enough,” said Cheri Weighall of Ogden, who signed one of Pope’s petitions on Thursday and collected her own petitions to carry. “We’re working to pay taxes. We just can’t afford to pay any more. ... It’s the gas tax, the food tax, the service taxes.”
Several signature-gathering events have already been held in Weber County and Nestorick said another is set for Jan. 11 from 3-9 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Farr West, 3677 N. 2000 West, where he was volunteering on Saturday. New events regularly pop up and a comprehensive listing of them here and across the state is maintained at the overhaul foes’ main website, utah2019tax.com.
If the critics get enough signatures, that would stall, at least temporarily, implementation of the tax overhaul until the referendum. If voters subsequently reject the overhaul at the ballot box, that would stop its implementation altogether.
‘I DON’T BELIEVE THEM’
The hike in the food sales tax from the reduced rate of 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85% stands as perhaps the most controversial element of the overhaul. An array of services, though, would also face sales taxes for the first time, and the lawmakers who pushed for the changes say they are needed to keep pace with shifting purchasing trends among Utahns. Notably, revenue from sales taxes on goods has waned as untaxed services account for more and more spending.
The foes, though, aren’t convinced.
The overhaul contains provisions giving lower-income Utahns special credits on their state income tax returns, which proponents say would offset any likely increase they pay in food sales taxes. But John Weighall, for one, expressed skepticism such provisions would work as proposed. He also expressed a deep distrust of Utah lawmakers.
“I don’t believe them. I don’t believe much of them anymore,” said Weighall, Cheri Weighall’s husband and a maintenance man for the Davis School District. “Most everybody at work I talk to doesn’t agree with it.”
Sandra Saunders of Marriott-Slaterville, a retiree, said hikes in the gas and food taxes would hurt those like her on fixed incomes. She also gathered a packet at the Ogden meeting to collect signatures among her friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
“It all adds up. When you’re retired, you kind of watch things,” she said.
Before implementing new taxes, Lynda Pipkin, a volunteer helping gather signatures at Saturday’s event in Farr West, said lawmakers should have searched for areas to cut taxes. She expressed particular concern in the change in the gas tax that could boost prices at the pump. That would make it more expensive for truckers to haul goods, which could translate into higher prices on the things they transport, hitting consumers.
“Then the price of everything goes up,” she said.
Cox, the former Utah House member spearheading the drive to get a referendum question on the ballot, said “thousands” of volunteers are spread out across Utah gathering signatures. He expressed confidence they’ll get the 116,000 signatures needed, maybe more.
“I’d love to have twice that and we may just do that,” Cox said. Volunteer efforts, he said, are “snowballing.”