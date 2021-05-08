SOUTH WEBER — One week after the Utah Republican Party rejected a measure to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Weber County contingent of the party approved a censure of its own.
Just over one-third of the 583 delegates eligible to vote at the convention submitted a ballot on the measure, which was considered at the end of a meeting that lasted over five hours. By the time the results were announced — 116 in favor and 97 against — around half of those who attended at the beginning had left.
Two separate motions were made in an attempt to stop the resolution coming to a vote, with one calling on delegates to remove it from the agenda and the second moving to adjourn prematurely. Requiring the support of two-thirds of voting delegates to pass, both motions failed.
Impassioned delegates spoke on both sides of the issue. Among them was Doug Anderson, who handed out a letter to everyone as they walked through the doors of HighMark Charter School, where the convention was held, pleading with other delegates to “act rationally rather than just emotionally.”
“I’m concerned that if we do what (the resolution) says, then it’s going to feed fuel to the fire of discord,” Anderson said, addressing the party.
“I’m not here to divide the party by censuring Mitt Romney,” said Brian Gray, one of the sponsors of the resolution, firing back at Republicans who said throughout the day that a censure would be polarizing. “I’m here to make him aware of how he divided the party.”
The Weber County Republican Party is not the first to censure Romney. According to a report from St. George News, Washington County delegates voted in favor of a similar measure in April.
Lorraine Brown, who was elected party secretary Saturday, also stood up to speak against the resolution, comparing it to a mother rabbit eating her young. Some delegates who referenced the censure throughout the day said it would discourage young people from becoming Republicans and drive others out — a major concern for the party.
According to a 2020 report from Pew Research Center, the majority of Republicans are over the age of 50. And in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the U.S. Capitol riot in January, multiple reports documented an exodus of voters from the Republican party — some leaving because they felt it went too far in backing Trump, and others who felt it didn’t go far enough.
As Utah Republicans have attended organizing conventions this year, the need for a growing base that is inclusive of young people seems to be among one of the party’s top priorities. Much of the GOP’s elected leadership in Utah, including in Weber County, is trending younger.
Last week, the Utah Republican Party selected 31-year-old Carson Jorgensen as its chairman. The Weber County arm of the party on Saturday elected Jake Sawyer, also 31, to take Lacy Richards' spot as its head. Sawyer, who is a loan manager, beat out Gray, the sponsor of the Romney censure resolution, with 57.3% of the 302 votes cast.
Much of Sawyer's campaign centered around regaining House District 10, which covers portions of southern Ogden and South Ogden. It is currently held by Democrat Rep. Rosemary Lesser. Sawyer also, however, has plans for recruiting more young people to the party.
"We have to kind of do a rebranding of our party to show our generation that we’re not the party that people think we are," he told the Standard-Examiner on Saturday. "We do have conservative values, and that’s what we want to preach and that’s what we want to show, but we want to be able to show that to a younger generation where they’re at and how they receive that information, so that’s a lot of technology, social media, texting."
The party also looked to a younger candidate for second in command. It elected 29-year-old Jackson Wing, a pilot, as vice chair.
"The state has turned our party over to the millennials," said state Sen. John Johnson, who represents Senate District 19, as he nominated Wing. "I think it’s their time to shine."
In addition to choosing Brown — the only candidate running for the position — as secretary, the party also approved the sole candidate for treasurer, Charles Ulrich.
Overall, approximately half of the Weber County Republican delegates who were eligible to vote at the convention participated at some point. And as they voted, they listened to elected Republican leaders — including state legislators, county commissioners, Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore — report on the work they've been doing and talk policy.
The convention didn't pass without critical race theory, a hot topic of late among Republicans, coming up multiple times. Critical race theory originated in the mid-1970s as an academic movement to critically examine racism and its presence in law, culture and society. Many conservatives see it as an ideology meant primarily to shame white people and believe it should not be used in K-12 schools as they work to increase racial equity.
One delegate stood up to ask state legislators to call a special session to ban critical race theory from being taught in public schools. Both state Rep. Calvin Musselman and Johnson addressed the issue, with the latter characterizing it as "shame culture."
"I ask you to stand with me, I ask you to contact your elected officials and I ask you to fight this movement," he said.