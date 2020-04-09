OGDEN — You might not think it's a campaign year given the absence of public political gatherings and other election activity.
"I'm not aware of any in-person events that have taken place," said Lacy Richards, chairwoman of the Weber County Republican Party. Even so, she said, the candidates for office are out there, taking a more low-key approach, relying more on technology per health officials' calls to steer clear of public activity to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And even if things may not be readily visible to the general public, the stakes are notable, at least in a handful of GOP contests. The June 30 primary is more than two months off, but the Weber County Republican Party holds its convention on April 18. That's when party delegates will weigh in on the three GOP hopefuls for seat C on the Weber County Commission and the two Republicans seeking the District 10 seat in the Utah House, which serves southern Ogden and parts of South Ogden. The roster of hopefuls to make it to the primary ballot in the two races could be pared back at the convention, shaping the dynamics in the contests.
Weber County Democrats hold their convention on Saturday. But with none of the local political races fielding multiple Democratic candidates, the hopefuls who have filed for office should make it onto the June 30 primary ballot without a hitch.
Both party conventions will be held electronically given coronavirus concerns, and Zach Thomas, chairman of the Weber County Democratic Party, said that adds a twist to things. Typically, each party convention is a live, in-person event, an occasion for the faithful in each group to mingle and meet the various candidates for office. "It's really hard not to have a real convention because that's when we build enthusiasm and find support," Thomas said.
The Democratic convention is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and as many as 180 party delegates are to take part. Delegates are the party faithful who vote on the party's candidates, picking the formal nominees to appear on the primary ballot, alongside those who successfully petition for ballot spots via collection of signatures.
Though only delegates vote, the public is invited to view the Democratic proceedings online. Email Thomas at chair@weberdemocratis.org for more information.
JIM HARVEY, BRENDA DORIS, TOBY MILESKI
On the GOP side, the races of note that party delegates will weigh in on are for the Weber County Commission seat coming open, the District 10 Utah House post and the Weber County Recorder/Surveyor post. Those three contests each have at least two Republican hopefuls to be scrutinized by delegates, while all the other contests that will be the focus of their review have only one candidate from the party.
In the GOP fight for the county commission contest, incumbent Jim Harvey, seeking his second term, faces challenges from Brenda Doris, a U.S. Coast Guard retiree, and Toby Mileski, former Pleasant View mayor. Alex McDonald is the sole Democratic hopeful.
In the District 10 Utah House race, the two Republican contenders are Lorraine Brown, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2018, and Travis Campbell, a local staffer for U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop. Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent, is the sole Democratic contender.
The two GOP recorder hopefuls are Leann Kilts, the incumbent, and challenger James Couts. Samuel Leake is running as a Democrat.
The GOP county commission and recorder hopefuls met in separate virtual town hall meetings hosted by the Weber County Republican Party, part of efforts to get delegates up to speed on the candidates ahead of the April 18 convention. Video of the meetings are posted online.
Otherwise, Richards, chair of the GOP party, said the candidates have been reaching out to delegates and vice versa largely via cyberspace so the delegates can get up to speed on them.
Republicans had been planning a series of events to get the candidates together in one place, allowing delegates and the broader public to see and hear them at the same time. But the emergence of coronavirus scuttled those plans, and Richards suspects having to campaign solely via phone, say, or video meetings is hard on both sides. "It's not the same being a face on the screen as being able to shake a hand," she said.
Weber County Republicans will use Voatz, a mobile elections platform, to hold their convention. There will be no virtual gathering of delegates as with the Democratic convention on Saturday. Rather, the GOP delegates will log in to the Voatz system at their convenience between 6 a.m and 11:59 p.m. on April 18 to vote, listening to video statements of the hopefuls, if they want.
In the three-way county commission race, ranked-choice voting will be used to winnow the candidates. If one candidate gets more than 60% support, he or she will be the sole Republican nominee on the primary ballot. Otherwise, the top two finishers will make it to the ballot.
Traditional voting will be used in selecting the recorder/surveyor and House District 10 races. In the recorder contest, if a candidate gets 60% support, he or she will be the sole GOPer nominated to the ballot. If not, both get on the ballot.
In the District 10 House race, different standards apply because Brown declared her intent to seek a place on the ballot via petition and collection of signatures. Campbell did not and is only seeking a place on the primary ballot via the convention. Weber County Republican Party convention rules on the question are meant to "benefit" a convention-only candidate, thus if Campbell gets more than 50% of the vote on April 18, he'll be the sole party nominee on the June 30 ballot. Even if Brown gets more votes, both she and Campbell will make it on the ballot presuming Campbell garners at least 30% support.
The statewide conventions for the Democratic and Republican parties are scheduled for April 25. That's when official party nominees for federal and statewide races and contests for Utah House and Senate seats that cross county boundaries are to be decided. The general election, when the winners from the June 30 primary face off, is Nov. 3.