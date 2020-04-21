OGDEN — Weber County officials are tentatively charting a transition back toward normalcy.
The Weber Center, the seat of Weber County government in downtown Ogden, will reopen to walk-in visitors on Wednesday after more than a month of operating behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns. Only those with appointments have been able to enter the county offices at 2380 Washington Blvd. since the restrictions took effect on March 17.
"All the departments will be staffed at the front desk," Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said Tuesday.
Moreover, officials are planning for the gradual reopening of shuttered businesses and others that have had to scale back operations to comply with guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Reopening of the five county-run libraries, which also closed on March 17, is also under discussion, according to Froerer.
The current public health order limiting the functions of eateries and prohibiting operation of gyms, hair salons, theaters and other businesses where people typically come in close contact stays in effect through May 1. But Froerer said an announcement from county officials could be coming as early as Wednesday outlining the exit plan from the restrictions starting next month. "We feel we're headed in the right direction," Froerer said, citing the lower number of cases here compared to Utah's other big population centers.
He doesn't contemplate cutting the current restrictions before they're to phase out after May 1, though.
The talk of change comes as debate intensifies over when and whether coronavirus restrictions should be eased. Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Salt Lake City, led by Utah Business Revival, to protest coronavirus restrictions in the capital city that critics say are too heavy-handed. At the same time, some worry about joblessness and the long-term repercussions to the U.S. economy of coronavirus-inspired restrictions.
Froerer said commissioners have been discussing the process to ease out of the coronavirus restrictions here with county health officials, their counterparts in Davis County and business leaders. Davis County has more confirmed coronavirus cases than Weber County, however, and he's not sure leaders in the county to the south are ready to announce any potential easing of restrictions there. As of Tuesday, Davis County had 243 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus compared to 122 in Weber County, according to Utah Department of Health figures. Salt Lake County, home to the biggest share of cases in the state, had a case count of 1,714, more than half the 3,219 cases across Utah.
The changes under consideration here are in line with Gov. Gary Herbert's Utah Leads Together 2.0 plan aimed at gradually easing restrictions statewide, said Lori Buttars, spokeswoman for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. Herbert announced the initiative last Friday.
"It's going to be very much a phased-in thing," said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Things like the coronavirus case count and availability of beds in area hospitals to handle coronavirus patients figure in the decision-making, Bennion said. Officials don't want to ease things only to see a second wave of coronavirus cases. But the planned announcement is also about sending a message that leaders are mindful of the import of striking a balance between maintaining public safety and protecting the economy.
"I think the commissioners just want to give the citizens hope," Bennion said.
While details of any easing in restrictions are forthcoming, dramatic change wouldn't happen in one fell swoop, Bennion said. Social distancing restrictions to keep people from getting too close to one another would likely remain in effect in the near term, and use of masks in certain circumstances would likely be advised. Businesses, moreover, would be asked to implement policies to assure cleanliness of their facilities and to keep sick workers at home.
Froerer said though the Weber Center reopens Wednesday, not all county workers would necessarily show up. Many will probably continue to work from home for now to assure social distancing.
Meantime, county commissioners are still mindful of the adverse potential impact of coronavirus restrictions, which have prompted a strong downturn in buying as more and more people stay at home. On Tuesday, they approved a policy allowing for full-time workers to be furloughed if "circumstances beyond our control" force their hand. As is, between 100 and 200 part-time county workers remain off the payroll due to the closure of county facilities like the Golden Spike Event Center due to coronavirus restrictions, Froerer said.
The furlough plan is meant "if we get into a worst-case scenario, which we don't anticipate," Froerer said.