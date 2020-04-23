OGDEN — Republican Party stalwarts have started voting on the GOP candidates for two Utah House posts and a Utah Senate seat serving Weber County.
The Republican Party dominates in Weber County, and the voting at the virtual Utah Republican Party state convention will be key in shaping the contests for the posts heading to the June 30 primary and Nov. 3 general election. Electronic voting started Thursday and goes until 5 p.m. Saturday.
The contested legislative posts serving Weber County that GOPers will weigh-in on are for the District 19 Utah Senate seat and the District 11 and District 29 Utah House seats. The incumbents in the Utah Senate seat and the District 29 House post aren't seeking reelection, paving the way for at least two newcomers in Weber County politics this cycle.
District 19 Utah Senate: Sen. Allen Christensen, a Republican from North Ogden, now holds the seat, which covers parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden, Pleasant View and Harrisville, extending into Morgan and Summit counties. But he's not seeking reelection after four terms, paving the way for a fresh face.
The Republican contenders facing off in the GOP convention are John Johnson of North Ogden, a professor at Utah State University's Huntsman Business School, and Johnny Ferry of Pleasant View, an executive at Honeyville, the Ogden-based food manufacturer.
"I'm a platform Republican, a professor, a professional and a parent," Johnson said in his written message to GOP delegates. He was born and raised in North Ogden.
Ferry put a big focus on his business experience as well as his politics. "In politics, Johnny is a relentless Republican, promoter of individual freedom and volunteerism, builder of smart infrastructure and seeker of sustainable economic growth," he said in his message.
Ferry has already secured a place on the June 30 primary ballot via petition, collecting signatures of 1,000 Republicans in District 19. Johnson will also secure a place, per Utah Republican Party guidelines, if he garners more than 40% of the votes in convention voting.
Katy Owens of Summit County is the sole Democratic contender.
District 11 Utah House: Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican who lives in unincorporated Weber County south of South Ogden, is seeking his third term in the District 11 seat. He faces a challenge in the GOP convention from Elizabeth Carlin of Riverdale. District 11 covers Washington Terrace, Riverdale, parts of South Ogden and Uintah. In neighboring Davis County, it covers South Weber and part of Layton.
Miles, a lawyer, cites his community involvement on the boards of groups like McKay-Dee Hospital and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis in his message to convention participants. "I am a principled conservative who is committed to serving you and our families," he said.
Carlin touts herself as a pro-business fiscal conservative, pro-life and a "constitutionalist." She was an "early member" of the push earlier this year to force a referendum on the controversial overhaul of Utah's tax system, approved last year by lawmakers but rescinded as the referendum drive gained steam.
"She has a track record serving in many capacities within the Republican Party. She is a great conservative that will listen to the voice of her constituents," reads Carlin's Facebook page.
Both candidates are seeking a place on the ballot solely through the convention. If either candidate garners 60% or more of the convention vote, he or she becomes the sole party nominee. Otherwise, the two will face off at the June 30 primary.
Jason Allen, who unsuccessfully challenged Miles in 2018, is seeking the post on the Democratic side.
District 29 Utah House: Rep. Lee Perry, a Republican from Perry, currently holds the District 29 seat, but he isn't seeking reelection after five terms in the Utah House. District 29 covers Plain City, Farr West and Marriott-Slaterville plus parts of Pleasant View and Harrisville in Weber County. It extends into Box Elder County, covering Perry, Willard and part of Brigham City.
Vying on the GOP side are Matthew Gwynn, a member of the Farr West City Council, and Sharlene Pitman of Pleasant View, the former secretary of the Weber County Republican Party.
Pitman expressed concern with federal interference in her message to GOP delegates.
"I am tired of the government constantly raising taxes and passing more regulations, making it harder for ordinary people to raise their families," she said. She opposed the tax overhaul crafted by lawmakers last December "and actively helped gather signatures for the tax referendum to fight against it."
Gwynn, a patrol sergeant in the Roy Police Department, touted his professional and political experience.
"He has real world experience defending the U.S. Constitution and our inalienable rights. Of equal importance is his policy, budgeting, educational and leadership experience as well," he said in his message. He serves on the board of the Weber Fire District and is also an adjunct professor at Weber State University.
If either candidate garners more than 60% backing at the convention, he or she will be the sole GOP candidate. Otherwise, both face off in the primary.
Democrat Kerry Wayne and Tanner Greenhalgh of the United Utah Party are also running for the District 29 seat.
Because the Democrats in the three contests and the United Utah hopeful don't face intra-party challenges, they become the presumptive nominees of their parties and earn a place on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
'MISS THAT FACE-TO-FACE'
GOP conventions are typically held live and in-person. But delegates, Republican Party representatives selected by other party members, will vote remotely via computer this go-round as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus.
Similarly, the campaigning by the GOP candidates has largely been done via social media, electronic meetings and other means not requiring physical contact. Such virtual campaigning isn't quite the same as meeting candidates in person, which he prefers, said Bruce Anderson, a Weber County delegate from West Haven. But he said he's been able to get the information he needs to make informed decisions.
"The candidates, far as I can tell, have been very available to talk to," he said.
Janis Christensen, a delegate from North Ogden, expressed similar sentiments. "I think (the candidates) have done an amazing job. You do miss that face-to-face, look-in-the-eye experience," she said.
GOP and Democratic delegates from across the state will also weigh in on the gubernatorial hopefuls and other candidates in party conventions culminating Saturday.
Party delegates tabbed candidates for numerous other political races with districts solely within the boundaries of Weber County during county conventions held by Democrats and Republicans on April 18. None of the Democrats seeking election to Utah House and Utah Senate seats serving Weber County face intra-party challenges and thus become their party's presumptive nominees on the general election ballot.