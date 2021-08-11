OGDEN — The campaigning for a slew of mayoral and city council seats across Weber County has only just begun.
Wednesday, one day after the end of primaries in a handful of the races, the hopefuls left standing were already looking toward November and the sort of campaigning they'll have to wage to come out on top.
"I will continue to attend meetings and stay on top of all that is happening. I look forward to meeting and hearing the concerns of more North Ogden residents," said Stefanie Casey, one of four City Council hopefuls in North Ogden who moves on to the Nov. 2 ballot.
The messages and strategies run the gamut, but the focus now becomes mustering support ahead of Nov. 2, Election Day. Many more candidates will be joining the fray in races that weren't on the primary ballot, but here's the view from the primary contenders who make it past Tuesday, who garnered enough votes, according to preliminary totals, to keep their electoral hopes alive.
WEST HAVEN MAYOR'S RACE
Mayoral challenger Rober Vanderwood, a member of the West Haven City Council, garnered just over half the votes in the three-way primary for the city's leadership spot. Next came incumbent Sharon Bolos with nearly 40%. Bolos and Vanderwood face off on Nov. 2.
The results "kind of indicated to me that people are excited to move forward with some new leadership," Vanderwood said. Part of his campaign effort focuses on spurring more people to get involved.
Bolos, though, said she isn't daunted by the second-place finish. It's not crystal clear how the 10% who voted for third-place finisher Pat Young may swing in a two-way race, for one thing. Moreover, the general election in November is apt to draw more voters, altering the voting dynamics.
"I'm not intimidated by that spread," said Bolos. She plans a campaign focused on her experience as mayor and leadership abilities, underscored by her ability over the years to shift gears as new slates of City Council members take office with differing viewpoints and priorities and adjust to the change.
OGDEN CITY COUNCIL
A tight race appears to be shaping up for the District 3 post on the Ogden City Council. Priscilla Martinez led Ken Richey, according to preliminary totals released Tuesday night, by just 10 votes — 674 votes to 664. They move on to the November ballot while Mary Khalaf, who finished in third place, is eliminated.
Martinez has led a grassroots campaign, she said, and she plans to resume the door-to-door sort-of effort to get a gauge of peoples' concerns.
"I would love to just meet people where they are," she said. So far, lack of affordable housing, limited water supplies and the poor condition of some sidewalks have emerged as concerns.
Richey said the close showing, which could change with outstanding ballots yet to be counted, underscores the importance of every vote. In campaigning, he intends to put a focus on assuring thought-out growth in Ogden. "Not growing too quickly, but being smart about it," making sure that the infrastructure can handle it and that it complies with city rules, he said.
In the race for the at-large A seat, incumbent Marcia White, seeking her third term, dominated in the six-candidate field, garnering just over 60% of the votes.
"I continue to say experience matters," she said, citing her years of service in Ogden as key in her strong showing. As for issues, she said making sure growth occurs "in an efficient and effective way" will be a focus.
Daniel Gladwell, who finished second with 13.2% of the vote, acknowledged White's popularity. "It's clear that people like what she's doing," he said.
Nevertheless, he thinks new blood is needed on the Ogden City Council, someone with more conservative values, like him.
He's "definitely more conservative, not 100%," Gladwell said. Moreover, he said he's more "liberty focused," worried that too many laws on the books can be repressive.
NORTH OGDEN CITY COUNCIL
Incumbent Blake Cevering finished first in primary balloting for two City Council seats, followed by Jay Dalpias, Stefanie Casey and Spencer Stephens. Those four move on to the November ballot to duke it out for two seats that come open while three others are eliminated from contention.
Dalpias put an emphasis on promoting economic growth in North Ogden, trying to encourage more businesses to locate in the commercial area around Washington Boulevard and 2700 North. Moreover, the city needs to assure "responsible" growth up the mountain on the north side of North Ogden toward Ben Lomond Peak, perhaps encouraging clustering housing subdivisions to make sure swaths of space can stay open and undeveloped.
Casey also puts a focus on growth and her experience as a regular watcher and participant in City Council meetings.
"Moving forward, my biggest concerns are preserving North Ogden’s natural resources, growth that is smart and balanced," she said. "I have made the effort to know where our city has been, where we are going and where we are in over our heads. I know our budget and its process, zoning nuance, development regulations and our agreements."
Stephens called himself a "business-minded conservative" who will push to make sure the city grows "the right way," perhaps with an emphasis on business development to broaden the city's tax base.
Cevering didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
WASHINGTON TERRACE CITY COUNCIL
Jill Christiansen, Jeff West, Nathan Howard and Larry Weir finished in that order in the primary for two City Council spots and they move on. Four others were eliminated.
Christiansen said her focus is on getting to know and meet the public and hear their concerns. "It was really exciting to be able to see that sort of support," she said of her finish in the top spot.
West, an incumbent going for his second term, said with a smaller pool of candidates, the focus on issues in the race should get sharper.
He thinks there needs to be better communication in Washington Terrace, improved efforts to reach the varied elements of the public. He also points to the need to move along economic growth efforts, pointing specifically to plans by Golden West Credit Union to build a new headquarters building in the city.
Howard would like to see more of the city's areas represented on the City Council. Most of the elected leaders in Washington Terrace come from the southern part of the city, while he comes from the north, which he thinks deserves more representation. "We would like to get a little more distribution so we feel we have a more balanced voice," Howard said.
The city proposes an increase in taxes in part to help cover rising costs of protection, provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office, and making sure that funding is spent in a fiscally responsible manner is a priority.
Weir puts an emphasis on trying to spur commercial development to increase the city's tax base. There are limited areas for new development, but there are pockets.
He also sees a need to unite the city's southern and northern ends. "I would like to bring that together to make everybody feel they're the same," he said.