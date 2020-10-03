The residents of the unincorporated expanse of western Weber County, now governed by the Weber County Commission, need to really start thinking about the future of the zone, says Valerie Hansen.
“I think we need to look at the future,” she said. “What’s in the next 100 years? What’s going to benefit our area?”
For her, turning the broad swath into a city is the way to go, and she favors a ballot question going to voters in the area that, if approved, would do just that — create a new locale preliminarily called West Weber Community. It would have its own elected leaders, who would take over from Weber County’s three commissioners.
“We need our own representation. We need our own planning. We need to set our own vision for our community,” said Lance Peterson, another proponent of the ballot question, to be decided in voting culminating Nov. 3, Election Day.
But not everyone agrees, and as Nov. 3 gets closer a battle is brewing in the area characterized by a mix of farmland and new housing subdivisions. Some want to keep things the way they are with county commissioners in charge while others are even pushing to be part of adjacent Plain City instead.
“We don’t need a new city,” said Tom Favero, a foe of the ballot measure.
He farms land in the area that would be incorporated and worries creating a new city would lead to new taxes, a common refrain among opponents, though it’s rebuffed by proponents. “We just need to participate in the county meetings and make the county better,” Favero said.
The issue has even spawned a lawsuit, filed last month in the Utah Supreme Court by Hansen and proponents of the ballot question. They want the court to clarify the area subject to incorporation per the ballot question in light of a parallel annexation effort in Plain City that would carve a chunk out of the proposed new city.
Meantime, Hansen and others pushing for the change have been holding monthly meetings meant to let the public ask questions and learn the pros and cons of the proposed change. The area to be incorporated, as originally proposed, covers 57 square miles and is home to around 4,700 people. The final meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 29.
THREE-PART BALLOT QUESTIONThe ballot question going to the 3,000 or so voters in the 57-square-mile swath actually has three components. The first part asks if the area in question should be incorporated.
The next part asks what sort of government form should be used in the new city if incorporation passes. The options are a five- or six-member council with one of the council members in each case serving as mayor or a five- or seven-member council with a mayor in addition to that.
The final question, also contingent on approval of incorporation, asks if city council members should be chosen by districts. If not, they’d be chosen at-large.
Complicating things, the precise area to be incorporated remains a question mark in light of the Plain City annexation issue. If the annexation is finalized ahead of Election Day, the area becoming part of Plain City would not be part of the new city, should incorporation pass, according to Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Election Office.
If the annexation isn’t completed by Nov. 3 and the incorporation question passes, the area in question abutting Plain City would become part of the new city.
Cowley said he’s taking direction on the issue from state election officials, who declined comment in light of the pending case in the Utah Supreme Court, meant to resolve the issue. Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley didn’t immediately return a call Friday seeking comment on the matter.
That all may seem complicated, but at the core, the debate boils down to a question about who should lead and govern in the area — county commissioners, new leaders to be selected should incorporation pass or, even, Plain City leaders.
The area has a rich heritage and Hansen hopes to preserve that via incorporation and putting locals in leadership positions who, in her view, would be more attuned to the idiosyncrasies of the zone.
“We’d like to preserve that and we’d like to help shape the future out there,” she said. “We want to plan the future with purpose not just kind of willy-nilly.”
Residents of the area would settle on a new name, they wouldn’t have to stick with West Weber Community, she said. Moreover, she added, those wanting to be part of Plain City could still petition to do so if incorporation passes, switching into the existing city after going through the required bureaucratic steps.
For foes like Favero, though, creating a new city with new leaders, a new city hall and all the other required elements just isn’t merited. “I think a new city is going to cause a lot of troubles,” he said.