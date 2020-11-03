OGDEN — Several legislative seats serving Weber County were up for grabs in voting on Tuesday and, with partial results in, the five incumbents in contested seats were holding solid leads.
Republicans were leading in three seats in which incumbents weren't seeking reelection — the District 19 seat in the Utah Senate and the District 7 and 29 seats in the Utah House.
Here's a rundown of partial results as of Tuesday evening, with more votes coming in but not to be released until Friday:
Senate District 19: Republican John Johnson of North Ogden led Democrat Katy Owens of Summit County 16,283 votes to 14,679 votes, a 52.6%-47.4% margin. The seat is now held by Rep. Allen Christensen, a North Ogden Republican not seeking reelection.
Senate District 20: Incumbent Gregg Buxton, a Republican from Roy, was the only candidate in the race and he had all 27,757 votes.
House District 7: Republican Ryan Wilcox of Ogden led Democrat Grant Protzman of North Ogden 7,222 votes to 4,685, a 60.7%-39.4% margin. Both have previously held the post, which is now held by Rep. Kyle Andersen, a Republican who didn't seek reelection.
House District 8: Rep. Steve Waldrip, a Republican from the Eden area seeking his second term, led Democrat Oscar Mata of Harrisville 6,022 votes to 5,219, a 53.6%-46.4% margin.
House District 9: Rep. Calvin Musselman, a Republican from West Haven seeking his second term, led Democrat Steve Olsen of Ogden 4,841 votes to 4,032, a 54.6%-45.4% margin.
House District 10: Rep. LaWanna Shurtliff, a Democrat from Ogden, led Republican Travis Campbell of Ogden 4,919 votes to 3,925, a 55.6%-44.4% margin. Shurtliff, the sole Democrat in Weber County's delegation to Salt Lake City, was elected to the post in 2018 and also held it from 1999 through 2008.
House District 11: Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area seeking his fourth term, led Democrat Jason Allen of Washington Terrace 7,520 votes to 5,462, a 57.9%-42.1% margin. The two faced off in 2018 as well, with Miles winning.
House District 12: Rep. Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper going for his fourth term, led Shawn Ferriola, a United Utah Party hopeful from Roy, 8,415 votes to 2,762, a 75.3%-24.7% margin.
House District 29: Matt Gwynn, a Republican from Farr West, led in the three-way race for the post with 9,334 votes, 75.5% of the total. Trailing were Democrat Kerry Wayne of Marriott-Slaterville with 2,692 votes, 21.8%, and Tanner Greenhalgh, a United Utah Party hopeful from Brigham City, with 339 votes, or 2.7% of all votes.
Weber County election officials counted only part of the votes cast in the county on Tuesday. The rest, received Monday and Tuesday, will be counted between Wednesday and Friday, with updated unofficial totals to be released on Friday.