OGDEN — Weber County officials are asking if a few long-timers in the Weber County Sheriff's Office want to depart to make way for a larger crop of newcomers.
Sheriff Ryan Arbon "would like to add some additional enforcement and additional jail personnel," said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer.
To that end, commissioners earlier this month approved an incentive aimed at encouraging certain county employees who have accrued enough years of public service to collect retirement benefits to step down. That would enable the county to hire replacements with less seniority, presumably at lower pay scales, thus saving money.
The temporary incentive, available from Jan. 1 through July 1 next year, though those interested must formally ask to take part by Dec. 31, would be available to any eligible Weber County employee. Aside from meeting years-of-service requirements to tap into the Utah Retirement System, or URS — 20 years for public safety workers or 30 years, generally speaking, for others — eligible participants would have to have at least 10 years of service with Weber County. Participants can count years of eligible work outside of Weber County toward the URS years-of-service requirement.
In the case of the sheriff's office, the aim, thanks to the different applicable pay scales depending on years served, is to hire more new officers and jailers than the total who depart without incurring extra cost. "We're trying to make good economic decisions for the county and keep responsible without spending more money," said Arbon.
That's not to say officials don't value the service of those with more years of service, Arbon said. What's more, participation in the incentive program — entitling participants to a payout worth one week of pay for each year served with Weber County — would be voluntary.
"We just need more staffing. We do," Arbon said. "This is not a push out. This is not a force out."
The sheriff's office currently employs around 370, including 72 enforcement officers and 260 jailers, with support staffers accounting for the rest. Arbon didn't offer specifics on the number of new people he'd like to hire and there's no telling how many sheriff's office employees will actually want to take part in the incentive offering.
Sarah Swan, Weber County's human resources director, suspects more sheriff's office employees will take part than other workers, in part because they need only 20 years of total service to participate versus 30 years for most others. But, like Arbon, she said she has no way of knowing how many will take part. Likewise, it's hard to calculate exactly how much the county stands to save.
Scott Parke, the Weber County comptroller, said if everyone who's eligible took part, the county would save $1 million per year. Whatever the final number of participants, though, he estimates the county should recoup the cost of the payouts to those tapping into the program within a year. Participants can also tap into health retirement accounts or health insurance benefits by participating in the incentive plan.
Froerer said the need for increased sheriff's office personnel stems at least in part from demand for service from the cities contracting with the county for law enforcement coverage.
The retirement incentive is not geared to elected officials, Froerer said. Last year, commissioners eliminated a controversial perk that allowed elected officials to get a payout on leaving office that ranged up to $66,000.