OGDEN — Though the controversial overhaul of Utah's tax system has been shot down, Utah lawmakers still think reform is needed to more evenly balance the sources of revenue entering state coffers.
But don't expect any significant action on the matter during this legislative session, which started Monday, a contingent of Weber County lawmakers says. After the intense backlash last month's passage of the reform measure faced, prompting plans to reverse course, the issue is "too hot," said Rep. Steve Waldrip.
On Tuesday, the Utah Senate and Utah House repealed the overhaul, which had called for a series of new taxes on services, a jump in the sales tax on groceries and a cut in the income tax rate, among other things.
"It'll be a politically tough issue to do anything," said Waldrip, a Republican from Eden.
Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area, senses support for some of the elements that the overhaul had contained, like new income tax credits. Likewise, given shifts in consumer buying habits, moves toward increased taxation of services, largely untaxed for now, may be inevitable. But change in Utah won't happen now.
"I don't feel like there's a lot of will to do anything this session," Miles said.
The issue will likely re-emerge, Miles, Waldrip and others say, but when lawmakers ultimately do take it up again, don't expect any call for an increase in the sales tax on groceries. Miles said that'll likely be off the table. The proposal approved during the special session last December contained a bump in the tax on groceries from the reduced rate of 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85%, a key factor cited by the foes who ultimately derailed the plan.
Aside from the sheer touchiness of the subject, Rep. Mike Schultz noted the significant effort that would have to be put forth in short order to come up with another tax reform proposal yet this session, which ends March 12. The measure approved during a special one-day session in December stemmed from a series of 17 public meetings held last summer and fall by a special task force assigned to look into the matter.
"We just simply don't have the time to do it," said Schultz, a Republican from Hooper who served on the task force.
He leaves open the possibility for small, incremental change yet this session, but is adamant that big change will ultimately be needed. As is, income tax revenue, constitutionally earmarked for education, has been growing at a fast clip while sales tax and gas tax revenue, which funds other elements of state government, has increased at a more moderate rate. The disparity threatens the ability to fund roads, infrastructure improvements and other services not related to schools, which prompted the overhaul.
The state isn't at a crisis point "but we have to do something fairly quick, within the next couple years," said Schultz, noting that the topic has come up for discussion every year he's been in the Legislature. "If we don't do something in the near future, we will be at a crisis point."
The lawmakers offered their thoughts at a town hall meeting held at the Main Library in Ogden Monday night, following the first day of the session. Aside from Waldrip, Miles and Schultz, Reps. Kyle Andersen and Calvin Musselman were on hand as well as Sens. Ann Millner and Gregg Buxton. All serve portions of Weber County.
Around 60 people attended, many asking pointed questions about the tax overhaul. The measure prompted an intense petition drive to put a referendum question on the November ballot on the future of the change, which ultimately factored in the decision to repeal the tax change.
One man wondered why lawmakers didn't act during the 2019 regular session and why they didn't do more to get word out to the public about the change ahead of time. A woman noted changes by Utah lawmakers to voter-approved initiatives in 2018 on medical cannabis and the expansion of Medicaid, which created an atmosphere of distrust toward lawmakers and factored in apprehension toward the tax overhaul.
"We're pissed and that looked awful," she said.
Miles said more public outreach and education efforts will probably be in order when and if lawmakers take another stab at tax reform.