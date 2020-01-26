OGDEN — Monday marks the first day of Utah’s 2020 legislative session.
And Monday evening, after the first day of official action ends, six Weber County lawmakers are holding a town hall meeting to hear from the public. It’s to start at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Main Library in Ogden, 2464 Jefferson Ave.
Scheduled to attend are Reps. Steve Waldrip, Mike Schultz, Kelly Miles and Calvin Musselman and Sens. Ann Millner and David Buxton. All are Republicans.
“It’s so important to be involved and help us understand what issues are important to you,” Schultz said in a Facebook post.
A likely issue this session will be tax reform. Lawmakers approved a controversial overhaul of the state’s tax system in a special session last month, but Gov. Gary Herbert announced Thursday it would be repealed following an intense grassroots movement against it.
The overhaul would have resulted in a net reduction of $160 million in taxes collected by the state overall, with cuts in income taxes and increases in some sales taxes and new taxes on some services.
It generated opposition from many, though, in part stemming from a proposed increase in the sales tax on groceries, from 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85%.