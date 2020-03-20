OGDEN — Amid worries about coronavirus and the adverse impact it could have on the economy, a coalition of Weber County entities has put together an online guide pointing those in need to the range of offerings at their disposal.
Guide ‘em Ogden, as it’s called, is geared to those who may have lost a job or, perhaps, seek child care with kids suddenly back home during the day due to the soft closure of schools. It’s online at guideemogden.org and contains information on job hunting, getting bank loans when times are tight, food pantries, paying utilities and more. It also includes a planning guide to help people organize their priorities when faced with a job loss.
“This is a very local guide. That’s what’s cool about it. It’s Weber County,” said Chuck Leonhardt, president and chief executive officer of the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce.
The idea for the online guide sprang from the federal government shutdown that lasted 35 days in late 2018 and early 2019 and the impact it had on the many federal workers here. Sensing the adverse impact that coronavirus has or could have on the economy, those involved decided to move forward with the online guide sooner rather than later, launching it this week. Weber State University, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Northern Utah, Catholic Community Services, Weber County and the city of Ogden had a hand in the studies and efforts that led to its creation.
“It’s a great site with links to a number of resources, including information from utilities, financial services, child care, etc.,” said Tim Jackson, president of United Way of Northern Utah.
Coronavirus is already taking a toll, with the state and local order calling on restaurants to cease dine-in offerings impacting local eateries, in particular. Leonhardt also noted that Utah’s Megaplex Theaters, which has a location in downtown Ogden, has temporarily closed due to coronavirus.
But it could take a toll in other ways, causing a slowdown, for instance, among local suppliers to the auto industry, which are already scaling back production to check the spread of coronavirus, said Guy Letendre, Weber State’s economic development director.
Following the federal government shutdown, Weber State carried out a number of surveys to gauge its impact given the heavy presence of U.S. Internal Revenue Service workers here. Among other things, the researchers found that more than a third of respondents missed a rent or mortgage payment, more than half faced fees on bills paid late, and more than 70% felt very stressed.
Based on the findings, those taking part decided to create a guide detailing resources available for people who unexpectedly find themselves furloughed, laid off or otherwise out of work. That initiative led to the Guide ‘em Ogden guide.
The precise impact of the coronavirus situation and the reduction in activity it’s prompted isn’t yet clear.
“It’s going to be dependent on how long it lasts,” said Leonhardt.