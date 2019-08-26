OGDEN — The next phase of development of the busy West 12th Street corridor in western Weber County could be coming soon.
Weber County commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to consider a $10.5 million bid for the work, the upgrade of the section west of the Weber River to around 7140 West, according to county paperwork on the plans.
Per online county documents outlining the plans, West Haven-based Staker Parson would oversee the project, to be largely completed by April of next year. Broadly, the plans call for repaving the road, adding shoulders and upgrading drainage infrastructure, among other things.
RELATED: Weber County’s W. 12th Street upgrade on hold amid debate over need, financing
The upgrade of the corridor has been a focus of debate since at least 2015, as the county pursued acquisition of land along the roadway to allow for the upgrade, riling some landowners. Early last year, the upgrade took a backseat to other projects as officials weighed whether it was needed, but the current slate of commissioners decided to move ahead with the plans. The road has been improved from 4700 West west to the Weber River, the starting point for the next phase of work.
Proponents have cited growing truck traffic in lobbying for the upgrade of the road, which serves firms like Compass Minerals and Western Zirconium, located near the Great Salt Lake. Some boosters have also pointed to possible economic development initiatives in western Weber County. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, for one, has said western Weber County could serve as the site of a satellite facility in the proposed inland port network, accessed via the West 12th Street corridor.
The corridor extends along segments of 1150 South and 900 South and the grand plans call for upgrading the road all the way to 9300 West. “That’ll come later. We’re doing it as we get the money for it,” said Commissioner Scott Jenkins.
Funding for the project has come, in large part, from road sales tax funds overseen by the Weber Area Council of Governments.