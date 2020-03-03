OGDEN — Weber County officials have finalized and approved contracts with two waste haulers that will handle residential garbage collection in the unincorporated areas of the county.
But not before hearing from David Rawson, operator of Recycled Earth, who wishes Weber County leaders would have included a recycling option in the new offerings, meant to lower the bills residential trash customers must pay.
"People understand the importance of recycling. People care about recycling. The county should not stand in the way of city options or individual options," Rawson told commissioners Tuesday before their vote on the matter. "Haulers would and could have bid the price of recycling and provided that option and the county (stood) in the way of that option."
County commissioners revealed plans to contract with private trash haulers early last month, aiming to lower and stabilize the price the public pays for curbside garbage service. Though cities typically negotiate similar deals with trash haulers for urban homeowners, those living in the unincorporated areas of Weber County have had to make their own arrangements, facing a wide range of fees. By contracting with Republic Services for service in the Uintah Highlands and western Weber County and Waste Management for service in the Ogden Valley, though, Sean Wilkinson, director of the county’s Community and Economic Development Department, estimates customers' bills will be halved, on average.
Customers may still privately pay for recycling services or bring recyclables themselves to facilities like Recycled Earth. But the county could potentially have negotiated a better fee than otherwise possible, Rawson argues, and many may not bother to recycle on their own. That means more items that could otherwise be reused in other ways being sent to the landfill, he worries, and his firm — facing increased pressures as the recycling industry seesaws — losing out on potential business.
"I feel the county is missing the boat in terms of what we need to do as a society to encourage recycling," Rawson said. His firm, he said, employs 30 people.
Commissioners voted 2-0 Tuesday to approve the contract with Republic Services, with Commissioner Scott Jenkins abstaining because his son works for the firm. Jenkins said he's recused himself from voting on the matter all along given the conflict of interest. Commissioners voted 3-0 to OK the deal with Waste Management.
Jenkins and Commissioner Gage Froerer said just because the initial contracts don't have a recycling option doesn't mean future deals won't. When Plain City, where Jenkins lives, first contracted for garbage collection, the deal didn't include a recycling option, but the city added one later.
Froerer said after Tuesday's meeting that officials had discussed the possibility of including recycling in the garbage hauling contracts. But as is, relatively few customers in unincorporated Weber County get recycling service. Including the option may have increased the fees customers will face.
"It wasn't realistic for the amount of people that are currently recycling," he said.
The new service is to start April 1.