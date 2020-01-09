OGDEN — Aiming to spur debate about how to address the lack of affordable housing in Weber County, a coalition of mayors and other local leaders plans to make the issue a focus of regular debate.
Whether the efforts yield a fix remains to be seen, but Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins, who brought the issue up, said it merits attention to accommodate expected population growth. As is, the sort of zoning changes needed to allow denser housing development — townhomes and apartments, for instance — can spark sharp debate and opposition when brought up.
"What happens, everyone is saying not in my backyard and we're not getting any competitive housing out here," said Jenkins.
That is, existing property owners can be leery of zoning change permitting higher-density development, pressuring local leaders against such action and hamstringing efforts to bolster affordable housing stock. Denser housing, requiring a smaller land footprint, is typically cheaper than traditional single-family homes or, as rental property, more accessible to those seeking lower-income housing.
Creation of the housing panel, as Jenkins dubbed it, came up at a meeting Monday of the Weber Area Council of Governments, or WACOG, and the officials agreed to make the topic a focus of quarterly debate starting at the group's next meeting on Feb. 3. WACOG helps funnel public funding coming from the state to where it's needed in Weber County and its representatives include the mayors of the county's 15 cities and towns and the three Weber County commissioners.
Larger cities are required by Senate Bill 34, approved by the Utah legislature last year, to create plans aimed at fostering development of moderate-income housing. Those plans, approved last November by Weber County and several cities here, could be the basis for coming up with concrete initiatives.
As is, Jenkins said, Ogden is the home to a big chunk of the affordable housing in the county, while land in western Weber County, where much of the new development is occurring, is priced out of the reach of many. At the same time, the kids and grandkids of locals — a large share, perhaps the biggest share, of expected future growth — are having a tough time finding places to live within their price range.
"We're not keeping the California people out. We're keeping our own kids and grandkids from having affordable housing," said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, also at Monday's meeting.
Lack of affordable housing is an issue all along Utah's growing Wasatch Front. The Salt Lake Chamber conducted a study last year on the issue, finding Utah has 54,000 more households than living units. It formed a group, the Housing Gap Coalition, to look into possible fixes.
Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy, who took part in Monday's WACOG discussion, said concerns about increased auto congestion might be behind the hesitancy to allow too much high-density housing. Jenkins said some single-family homeowners seem to worry such development will adversely impact their property values.
Whatever the spur, Dandoy said part of the solution might be in working with local city leaders. The zoning changes needed for denser development are typically the domain of city officials, who can be hesitant to allow such change.
"You've got to convince a city council that this is in the best interest for all of us and that's not easy," Dandoy said.
Indeed, local officials across Weber County have wrestled with fast, high-density growth. It's been a particularly heated issue in fast-growing West Haven, where voters last November elected three new city council members who campaigned on getting a better handle on the issue, more closely managing such expansion. Critics there worry fast development harms the country feel and appeal of the city. It's also been a regular issue for Weber County officials and in other locales.
Developers, on the flip side, are chomping at the bit to build higher-density housing.
"They'll come like that if you zone it," Jenkins said. Such housing fills quickly because "it's the only thing that many people can afford."
Many younger families, similarly, are increasingly interested in acquiring smaller parcels because they're easier to care for, Dandoy said.