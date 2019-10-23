OGDEN — Proposition 3, the measure calling for a study of Weber County's three-commission form of government with an eye to possibly changing it, is generating mixed sentiments from the existing slate of commissioners.
Two of the three oppose the measure, Commissioners Scott Jenkins and Jim Harvey, while Commissioner Gage Froerer favors it. Voters across Weber County will weigh in on Prop 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot, the sole question among the many city council and mayoral races to be decided in the county's 15 cities and towns.
"My opinion is I'd like to see it die," said Jenkins, the commission chairman.
He took office on the commission last year and said since then, the body has been a model of cooperation. He sees no need to change to an alternative format, either with more commissioners or a county executive/county council style of government, as allowed under state law.
"I'm amazed how efficient a three-commission form of government is," Jenkins said. If there's an issue to resolve, he said, he only has to consult with two other commissioners to come up with a resolution.
Harvey offered similar sentiments. "I will not be supporting it," he said of Prop 3.
He noted a potential price tag of $200,000 to carry out a study should Prop 3 pass to cover the cost of consultants, attorneys and other experts. Like Jenkins, he also cited the current state of relations among the three commissioners. "We have a commission right now that is getting along with each other. We work very well together. I trust the gentlemen I work with," he said.
Froerer, by contrast, sees the study to be carried out should Prop 3 pass as a means to determine if the three-commission style is the best fit for Weber County. His support doesn't mean he necessarily favors change, he emphasized, noting that the ballot question only asks voters if they favor creation of a special study commission to look into the notion of shifting to a different form of government.
"I'm asking for a study," said Froerer, and then, if Prop 3 passes and the inquiry is completed, the public can decide on any next steps. "I don't think we can find fault with the study. I think that's good information to have."
BESET WITH INFIGHTING
Shifting from the three-commission form of government has been the focus of on-and-off debate in the county dating at least to the 1980s. Proponents of change have cited Weber County's growing population and shifting demographics and questioned the wisdom of having a board of commissioners that exercises both legislative and executive functions, as is the case.
The county commission in years past has been beset with infighting and tense relations among the three members. Proponents of studying change have also cited those dynamics.
Both Harvey and Froerer, however, said discord can be present in any form of government. There can be "divisions in any form of government whether it's a five- or seven-member council or other form of commission," Harvey said.
Meantime, Jenkins, the commission chairman, says he's made a concerted effort to maintain cordial relations. Harvey, likewise, has noted that the three commissioners get along, even when they differ on the issues.
"I try really hard as chairman to make sure we're getting along with one another," Jenkins said.
A campaign launched in 2017 by a bipartisan group called Weber County Forward aimed to get the question of whether to study the county government style on the ballot via petition. Froerer, then a Utah state representative, and then-County Commissioner Kerry Gibson were among the many political leaders who came out in support of the initiative. But after efforts to get the needed number of signatures stalled, county commissioners last year — Jenkins, Harvey and then-Commissioner James Ebert — passed a resolution to put the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot.
In explaining that vote, Jenkins noted, in part, a strong push by Ebert for passage of the resolution.
Harvey said he voted for the resolution because he had promised supporters of the proposal that he would do so. Allowing the question on the ballot "was important to me because it was important to them," he said.
If voters approve Prop 3, a five-member council would be tabbed to appoint the committee that would actually carry out the study. Alternatives to the three-commission format include addition of more commissioners or a new two-branch system, with executive powers vested in an appointed or elected leader and legislative powers in the hands of an elected county council.
If Prop 3 passes and the study committee comes up with a recommendation to change the county government format, the proposal would be put to voters on a new ballot question.