OGDEN — Pay attention to your property valuation notice and property tax bill when Weber County officials send them out each year.
County Commissioners are moving forward with a new ordinance that sets a four-year limit on provision of property tax refunds stemming from errors in the information used in calculating tax bills.
As is, the county's unwritten policy already sets a four-year limit on provision of refunds, but it's not spelled out in law. The proposed ordinance, which commissioners approved on first reading on Tuesday, codifies the four-year limit into county law.
In explaining the measure, Deputy Weber County Attorney Courtlan Erickson cited "confusion" in years past caused by the unwritten policy when taxpayers have sought refunds dating back more than four years. "It is a matter of trying to be as clear as possible," he said.
Valuations sent to property owners each year by the Weber County Assessor's Office spell out the value of their land and property as used in determining the property taxes they must pay. Errors can occur — rarely county leaders say — when information like a home or other building's square footage or other details are miscalculated, inflating values and, in turn, property tax bills, which are based on valuations. Property owners may file appeals on their property tax bills based on such errors, but the ordinance proposal, still facing second reading, makes it clear that they may go back only up to four years.
"I know that we've had a couple of cases in the past where people have wanted to go back a lot further than that, so this is a good effort," said Commissioner Gage Froerer.
In one case, David Shupe of Liberty appealed overpayments on the property taxes that he paid from 1998 through 2016 based on an improper measurement of his house recorded by the county. The structure actually measured 34 feet by 34 feet, but the county mistakenly recorded the dimensions as 34 feet by 44 feet, which correspondingly bumped his valuation and property taxes up. He discovered the error long after the fact and subsequently sought a refund of the $4,023.50 in excess property taxes he paid in the 19-year span.
But based on the policy of only allowing refunds dating back four years, he received just $977, reflecting overpayments and interest for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, much to his chagrin.
“Look, you guys made the mistake and I’m having to atone for it?” Shupe said earlier this year when interviewed on the matter by the Standard-Examiner, reiterating the complaint he had made to county officials. “Why do I have to atone for your mistake?”
The proposed ordinance commissioners are looking to approve wouldn't apply in cases when homes are mistakenly identified as secondary residences, not primary residences. Secondary homes, like vacation homes or rental properties, are taxed at their full valuation while primary residences are taxed at only 55% of their valuation. Appeals in such circumstances face tighter deadlines.
Erickson noted that even with the county's unwritten policy of limiting refunds to four years, commissioners would theoretically have wiggle room to make payments going back further. The planned new ordinance closes that possibility, but Commissioner Jim Harvey said he thinks Weber County's policy is still more generous than other Utah counties, which typically permit refunds going back only one or two years.
Language in the ordinance notes that property owners have a duty to carefully inspect their property valuation notices and tax bills, identify mistakes and appeal for corrective action in a timely fashion. Erickson echoed that.
Property owners are "given a tax notice each year, told what their assessed value is. They have every opportunity to appeal that each year," he said. "They have a responsibility to check that. We all do as property owners."
New property valuations are sent out around July each year, and property tax bills typically come out in October.