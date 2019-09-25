Weber County commissioners approved first reading of a new ordinance on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that sets a four-year limit on provision of property tax refunds stemming from errors in the information used in calculating tax bills. Some of that information comes from the Weber County Assessor's Office, and in this Aug. 8, 2019, photo, Assessor John Ulibarri discusses assessed valuations for 2019 in his Ogden office. County officials say mistakes in valuation figures happen, but are rare.