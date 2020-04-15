OGDEN — Moves to slow the spread of coronavirus are yielding results, says Weber County's top health official.
He's even mulling the day when restrictions, orders and other measures meant to stymie the spread of COVID-19 can be eased, allowing for a return, however gradual, to a semblance of normalcy.
"I would say the efforts are working," said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department. "We're feeling good at where we're at now. But we're not yet comfortable with where we're at."
On the positive side, hospitals and other health facilities here haven't been overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, a key measure of success. At the same time, though, the infection rate among those tested for coronavirus in Weber and Morgan counties has held relatively steady, around 5% of late. When the infection rate among those tested starts to dip, that will be another positive step in moves to beat back the malady, allowing the cumbersome restrictions that have become the norm these days to be softened.
Accordingly, Bennion, speaking on a conference call Tuesday with about 80 Weber County business operators and representatives, advised listeners to start thinking about the day when they ratchet their operations back up. Those who have temporarily shut their businesses need to start thinking about resuming operations and the sort of accommodations necessary to safeguard the health of workers and customers.
"I think businesses should have a plan as to what it will look like when employees come back," Bennion said. It will be a gradual transition, though, as the threat of coronavirus, while perhaps diminishing, lingers on. And the county's public health order closing restaurants' dine-in operations, restricting other businesses and advising people to stay home as much as possible stays in effect at least through May 1.
Chuck Leonhardt, president and chief executive officer of the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce, said businesses have already been thinking about how to assure safety at their locales, . The chamber sought Tuesday's virtual gathering with Bennion, who addressed group members from his office.
"I really see people thinking outside the box. They're working hard to keep their employees safe, their customers safe," Leonhardt said. At the same time, "they're telling government not to intervene to the point that it's going to be a detriment to their existence."
Businesses are mindful of the need for action and are generally on board with the approach state and local leaders have taken in the fight against coronavirus. But barring a dramatic uptick in the coronavirus threat necessitating continued action, their tolerance won't last forever.
"Anything past the first of May is going to get real difficult," Leonhardt said. In fact, coronavirus and the restrictions on movement implemented here and across the nation to prevent its spread have hit the business sector hard, forcing many to scale back operations, close and layoff workers. Jobless claims across Utah and beyond have been skyrocketing in recent weeks.
Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said he's aware of some businesses that have gone belly up. "Any number that closes permanently is a concern to us," he said.
As such, leaders and health officials in Weber and Davis counties have been huddling, trying to come up with a scheme to allow more businesses to resume operations.
As officials weigh when and whether to ease coronavirus restrictions, Bennion said one of the key considerations is guarding against a recurrence. He foresees change gradually allowing larger and larger groups to congregate. Change allowing thousands of people to congregate, like at a sporting event, may be months off, though.
Dramatic change is "not going to happen overnight," he said. "One thing we don't want to do is start all over."
Health officials reported 2,542 coronavirus confirmed cases across Utah as of Wednesday, with 221 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. There were 108 cases in Weber and Morgan counties, 101 of them in Weber County, with 11 of the patients currently hospitalized and one death.