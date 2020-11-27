OGDEN — First, the good news: Weber County officials don’t foresee the need for a property tax hike at least through 2025.
Now the not-so-good news, mainly if you live outside a city: You might face another hike going forward in the property tax earmarked to cover the cost of services provided in unincorporated areas.
As the year winds down, Weber County commissioners on Tuesday held a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget. No one spoke out and commissioners didn’t take any action. The document doesn’t come up for formal consideration until Dec. 15. But the gathered officials discussed details of the spending plan for the coming year and some of its highlights, including a proposed new tax for property owners around the Powder Mountain ski resort.
Weber County Comptroller Scott Parke said the budget for next year calls for around $231.5 million in spending, a figure that includes funds currently being held in reserve, and $217.5 million in new revenues. The 2020 spending plan calls for $230.9 million in spending.
He offered an upbeat assessment of Weber County finances, seeing no immediate need to boost property taxes.
“We are not anticipating any tax increase on the general fund over the next five years,” Parke said. The general fund is one of the larger portions of the spending plan and it covers many of the key functions of county government, including public safety.
Weber County Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch lauded money-management efforts of county officials in recent years, as did Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey.
“This is the budget where COVID was supposed to destroy, it has destroyed other communities and counties, and look at what’s happening with us in Weber County,” said Harvey.
County Commissioner Scott Jenkins noted that efforts to boost funding for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, in part to bolster law enforcement officers’ pay, have yielded results. Since taking office in 2018, he said, the share of county spending from the general fund on public safety has gone from around half to 55%.
Parke said officials had been mulling a hike in property taxes for 2021 to boost funding of the municipal services fund, used to cover the cost of services provided in unincorporated Weber County. Officials raised the municipal services fund tax rate for 2020 to generate an extra $364,000.
But they put a second tax hike on hold in light of the election and Proposition 18, the proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot to incorporate western Weber County, making it the 16th locale here. Now with the measure’s failure, Parke said officials will likely have to revisit the issue.
He expects “we will need to either look at raising additional revenue next year or we’ll have to look at trimming back the level of services we’re providing,” Parke said. Had Proposition 18 passed, the county would no longer have had to provide services in the unincorporated area, tempering the need to bolster the municipal services fund.
Tuesday’s meeting also served as a public hearing on the proposal to levy a new property tax on land around Powder Mountain to cover the cost of clearing snow in the winter from Summit Pass Road, which traverses the zone. No one spoke out on the issue.
The tax would generate around $125,000 per year. Officials see it as a way to make those who live and own property in the pricey, mountainous area cover the considerable cost of snow removal there. The new tax would cost the owner of a $1 million home an estimated $387.75 a year, according to county figures.