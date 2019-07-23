OGDEN — A viral Facebook post has caused concern among a number of Weber County residents about the animals at the Weber County Animal Shelter, and county officials say they are working to address the issue.
The post showed a digital gage that said the temperature of an area of the shelter with dogs was 89 degrees, despite a thermostat indicating the temperature was 80 degrees.
A complaint was submitted to the animal shelter the same day regarding the temperature of the shelter, according to Chief Deputy Brandon Roundy of the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Roundy said while talking to reporters Tuesday that since the complaint was made, county officials have been addressing the issue.
"It's been an ongoing complaint from last year because the temperatures got a little bit higher in the animal shelter, and since then we've been working to address it," Roundy said.
Roundy said that funding was recently approved to replace panels for the swamp coolers that cool the building. He added that the animal shelter uses swamp coolers instead of air conditioning units because the humidity generated by the swamp coolers is beneficial to the animals. Since conducting maintenance on the swamp coolers, Roundy said the coolers "seem to be working much better."
Roundy went on to say that the county is investigating the issue, saying that "all complaints are valid until proven otherwise."
During a Weber County Commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners said they looked into the reports of excessive temperatures at the shelter, but found nothing to substantiate them.
Commissioner Gage Froerer said the temperature was holding steady at 75 degrees, give or take a degree or two.
When contacted before the meeting, Commissioner Scott Jenkins suggested someone with ulterior motives may have been behind the reports, perhaps animal rights activists.
"We think we're being terrorized, vandalized a little bit," Jenkins said.
At the meeting, he called the reports of high temperatures "bogus," saying the outcry "appears to be a hoax."
Administrators for the shelter consistently keep a log of each room's temperatures according to the thermostats, Roundy said, and the county is in the process of looking into whether or not those readings are accurate.
Roundy went on to say that county personnel want to specifically identify the issue before spending taxpayer dollars to make fixes. Roundy said that maintenance workers will analyze and see which areas need more cooling units or need fixes to the units.
Roundy compared the situation to a car breaking down, saying you wouldn't go out and buy a new vehicle, but rather identify the problem before making the fix.
He said the situation is a balance between caring for the welfare of those animals in the shelter and finding the most cost-effective way to address the issue.
"It's not just about taxpayer dollars, it's also about taking care of these animals that deserve to be taken care of," Roundy said.
In the meantime, Roundy said a number of fans have been taken to the shelter and they are looking into getting a portable air conditioning unit.
He also said they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the social media post. Roundy added that they were not alleging anyone has put false information out to the public, but they want to know where the reading took place, if the thermometer was adjusted to the room temperature before the photo was taken, and so on.
"Because 89 degrees is concerning for our animals to be in that condition all day long," Roundy said. "We definitely have concerns if those temperatures get up to that level."
In a Facebook post published Tuesday afternoon, Weber County officials said after multiple on-site checks of thermostats, "multiple independent thermostats are all showing the shelter thermostats are accurate within one or two degrees."
County officials went on to indicate in the post that the temperatures of the shelter will continue to be closely monitored, and the cooling system will be checked by property managers every three to four days. They also thanked the public for their concern, and they will be keeping a careful watch on the shelter.
"We sincerely appreciate the public bringing this to our attention," the post read.