OGDEN — The next upgrade of the West 12th Street corridor, a key western Weber County roadway, is coming and should be done by the end of 2020.
Additional upgrades beyond that, though, may be a few years off.
Weber County commissioners on Tuesday approved allocation of $10.5 million to upgrade the roadway from the Weber River west about 1.8 miles to around the 7100 block of 900 South. Plans call for a full reconstruction and widening of the roadway along with improvements to the water lines and stormwater drainage system in the stretch.
"We're super excited for the project," said Jared Andersen, the Weber County engineer. The widening may entail the addition of shoulders or a center turn lane, he said, but such particulars still have to be pinned down.
The county has already upgraded the section of the roadway from 4700 West to the Weber River. The east-west corridor, one of the busiest maintained by the county, morphs from 12th Street in west Ogden to 1250 South to 1150 South to 900 South as it meanders toward the Great Salt Lake.
Long-range plans call for upgrading the roadway as far as 9300 West, in part to contend with existing traffic, much of it trucks and other industrial vehicles. Weber County leaders have also talked on-and-off over the years about bringing some sort of industrial park to the western stretches of the county, saying the upgraded roadway would be a key connector to it if it ever comes to be. County Commissioner Gage Froerer has said western Weber County could serve as the site of a satellite facility in the state's proposed inland port network, centered in Salt Lake County.
The work to the 7100 block of 900 South should be done by December 2020. The timeline for continued work further west, though, remains up in the air. Andersen said he thinks the Weber Area Council of Governments has earmarked another $10 million for the project, but that it may not come available until 2025.
The project has sparked intense debate in years past about its importance. Commissioners on Tuesday, though, said little before approving the funding.
Part of the $10.5 million for the looming phase of work would be used to upgrade Weber Basin Water Conservancy District infrastructure. The water supplier would reimburse the county about $2.3 million for that work.