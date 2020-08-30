OGDEN — Election Day is two months off, but Weber County election officials are already gearing up for voting, advocates for voter participation are busy and the candidates are focused on the march toward Nov. 3.
It's been intense on the national level and Terri McCulloch, for one, senses strong local interest in elections as well. She's president of the League of Women Voters of Weber County.
"With the way the world is right this minute, I think more people feel the need to give their opinion whether it's for or against what's happening now," she said.
Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, has seen news reports questioning the trustworthiness and efficiency of mail-in balloting, focus of a lot of debate as more states turn to that form of voting owing to COVID-19 worries. But while some, like President Donald Trump, have questioned the method, Cowley has full faith, noting that mail-in voting has been used in Utah for several years.
"Really, our message is we've done it for six years," he said. "I think people have a hard time understanding what we do with mail-in voting, the safeguards we have in place."
McCulloch is similarly confident in Utah's mail-in voting system. She's gone to the election office and watched as workers process ballots, which entails comparing the voter's signature on their ballot with a signature on file, among other things. "They scrutinize that signature a lot. Even if it looks a tiny bit different, they'll pull it out (for closer review)," she said.
Lacy Richards, chairperson of the Weber County Republican Party, also lauded the process. "I have complete confidence in Weber County. We have a system that has worked here for years. I'm not worried about that at all," she said.
Given the questions of some, though, Cowley's office will be sending a letter to every household in Weber County next week with information on the basics of voting this cycle. It spells out where to go online to register to vote or confirm your registration, vote.utah.gov, and explains the mail-in voting process. The mailing, only in English, has a price tag of $20,000. In light of the strong presence of Latinos and Spanish-speakers in Weber County, particularly Ogden, Cowley said he's open to discussion about providing Spanish-language election literature.
The presidential race between GOPer Donald Trump, seeking his second term, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is getting the most attention this cycle. But it's not the only race requiring the attention of Weber County voters. Voters here will also weigh in on the Utah gubernatorial contest, the 1st District U.S. House race, several Utah legislative races and several county contests.
Following are some basics as attention gets even more focused on election matters.
Voter registration: Cowley is encouraging those who haven't yet registered to vote to do so by Oct. 23, the deadline for traditional registration. According to the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office, voters may also register at an early-voting location or at the polling location on Election Day, though those who do so will need to bring two forms of identification. Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 28, 29 and 30 and Nov. 2.
Voterise, a nonprofit group that runs voter registration initiatives, has been running a booth each week at the Farmers Market Ogden in downtown Ogden, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. Thus far, the effort has resulted in the registration of around 200 people, according to Hope Zitting-Goeckeritz, executive director of the group. The group partners with the League of Women Voters, and McCulloch, who heads the local league chapter, said required guidelines meant to guard against the spread of COVID-19 have made it tougher to find places where such in-person registration drives can take place.
If an entity wants to host a registration drive, "we will gladly go there," McCulloch said.
The voting process: Ballots are to be mailed to registered voters starting around Oct. 13. Those in Weber County who don't get them by Oct. 20 may contact Cowley's office to try to find out what's happening.
When filled out, ballots may be returned to the county election office via the U.S. Postal Service in the provided envelope. They may also be placed in drop boxes at every municipal building in Weber County's 15 locales, in the five Weber County Library system facilities or at the Weber County Clerk's office at 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden.
If voters are uncomfortable about mailing their ballots due to media reporting of possible delays, Cowley encourages use of drop boxes, which don't require postage and are managed and overseen by election workers. At any rate, ballots mailed and postmarked by Nov. 2 will still be counted, even if they arrive after Nov. 3.
Either way, Cowley is encouraging voters to mail in their ballots or place them in drop boxes to minimize person-to-person contacts and the possible spread of COVID-19. "That's really the safest way to do things," he said.
But, per state law, the county will operate an in-person site on the early-voting days spelled out in state legislation, Oct. 28, 29 and 30 and Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Nov. 3. The Election Day site will be at the Weber County Fairgrounds complex but the early-voting location still has to be pinpointed. Those locations won't be operated like a traditional in-person balloting location, though. Rather, election workers will print out ballots for the voters who come in and they will then be instructed to leave, fill them out and leave them at a drop box location.
In the June 30 primary, 99.1% of ballots were either mailed in or placed in drop boxes, according to Cowley. Just 0.9% of voters, 410 of them, cast ballots issued at the drive-thru Election Day operation at the fairgrounds.