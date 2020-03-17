OGDEN — With kids no longer able to go to school at least for the next two weeks, some employers are suddenly contending with workers potentially facing double duty — caring for their children and keeping up with their workplace responsibilities.
It’s prompting some employers to scramble to accommodate their employees.
Weber County commissioners, for instance, crafted an emergency policy over the weekend with the help of Sarah Swan, the county’s human resources director, “to mitigate the potential impacts” of COVID-19 on county employees and the community. Among other things, it allows county workers who need to care for kids at home to use sick and vacation leave to do so or, if feasible, to work from home.
Contending with kids who suddenly have no place to go during the day is “a big concern,” said Swan. Gov. Gary Herbert announced last week that public schools across the state would be closed for the next two weeks in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The issue of double-duty can be particularly problematic for police and firefighters. They don’t have the option of working from home and keeping an eye on their kids, noted Mark Johnson, chief administrative officer for Ogden, so city officials are trying to create an alternative for them.
If friends, extended family or others can’t care for the latchkey kids, the idea is to create some sort of temporary childcare option geared to law enforcement, firefighters and 911 dispatchers “as a last resort,” he said. “Once again, it’s so we can keep the city safe.”
Otherwise, Johnson said, the city is allowing other employees to work from home to the extent possible.
Matt Dixon, the South Ogden city manager, said the city is addressing requests to work from home from workers with kids on a case-by-case basis.
Significantly, Weber County’s new COVID-19 policy also aims to accommodate those who need time off for coronavirus-related illnesses that they or family members have.
In the event the coronavirus situation worsens and Weber County is faced with a pared-back workforce, Swan said Weber County is also assessing which county employees are regarded as essential workers. The county is ready to go with a barebones crew of employees “if we need to. We hope we don’t,” she said.