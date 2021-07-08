A new proposal has emerged to develop a plot of land off West 1200 South in western Weber County, envisioned per an earlier plan as the potential site of a movie studio.
The new plan, focus of ongoing discussion by the Western Weber Planning Commission, calls for a mix of housing, commercial development and maybe even a hotel. The site measures 87 acres and sits on unincorporated land off the north side of 1200 South, bounded by 2700 West to the west and the Weber River and Marriott-Slaterville along the diagonal side to the north and east.
There would be up to 100 houses and 150 townhomes, according to papers filed with Weber County planning officials. Pat Burns of Lync Construction, the Weber County company pursuing the proposal, said a hotel catering to Interstate 15 traffic could be part of the mix as well as other commercial outlets.
"We've got a grocery store that's looking at it right now, pretty hot and heavy," Burns said. He said Lync recently acquired the land.
Even so, development, if the plans proceed, would take time. Planning and design could take a year while development in the rural area, focus of increasing interest among developers, could take five years.
The Western Weber Planning Commission discussed the plans at a June 15 meeting, tabling action, according to Charlie Ewert, a planner in the Weber County Planning Division. Burns said county officials want the public to have more chance to sound off and the plans will likely return to the planning commission for consideration at a future meeting.
Burns and Lync seek a zoning change on the property to allow for residential and commercial development. The undeveloped land is now zoned for "moderately intense agricultural operations," according to planning documents. The change would ultimately have to be approved by Weber County commissioners.
The earlier proposal on the land called for development of a film school and studio. That plan also called for a "high-end hotel," a rodeo arena and more, making it a draw for visitors.
The proposal generated skepticism and concern from some neighbors, worried in part about noise and disruption. For the new plan, planning staffers recommend buffers on the land to shield neighbors and Burns said he'd work with others now living in the area to address their concerns.
As for the earlier movie studio proposal, the developers involved backed out, according to Burns. Ewert said he's not sure what happened. The planning commission voted 5-1 more than two years ago, in June 2019, to recommend the rezone sought by the earlier developer.
"The applicant stopped corresponding with us shortly after receiving a positive recommendation from the planning commission," Ewert said.
A rep involved in the earlier movie studio proposal didn't immediately return a call from the Standard-Examiner seeking comment.