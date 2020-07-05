OGDEN — Growing up in poverty, Utah Rep. Paul Ray had the benefit of a father who prodded him toward success.
"My dad pushed me really hard to go to school, to go to college," he said.
It worked, Ray ended up being the first in his family to graduate from high school and college. But not everyone has that sort of support. And now, the Clearfield Republican has thrown his support behind a Weber County initiative aimed at helping those mired in intergenerational poverty, the Integrated Community Action Now program, or ICAN.
Lawmakers earlier this year allocated funds so the 18-month-old program can continue — $500,000 after the budgetary wrangling finished — and it's now moving from being just a pilot program into a more-established phase. As a pilot program, it has been helping 92 people in 35 families, and boosters hope to expand that.
"We want to continue to grow it and scale it," said Melissa Freigang who oversees the ICAN initiative as head of Weber County's Prosperity Center of Excellence. "It's definitely gotten solid footing."
On the down side, the $1 million that Utah lawmakers initially earmarked for the program during the regular session earlier this year has since been scaled back due to budget issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The original allocation would have been enough to help perhaps 250 families, and now officials are trying to pinpoint how many they might be able to assist with the reduced funding amount.
"We're disappointed as heck about that," said Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins.
But ICAN, geared to some of the poorest, hardest-hit community members, does have $500,000 to keep going over the next two years — through mid-2022 — and Freigang said it is making a difference.
"I think what we're trying to do is make families more resilient in the face of adversity," which is to say, better equipped to handle the ups and downs that accompany life, she said. As a pilot program, helping families in Ogden, where poverty is most acute, had been the focus. But now it will expand to those in need across Weber County.
Ray, a champion for the program during the regular session as state lawmakers deliberated funding it, likes ICAN in part because it's locally driven, not something imposed by the state. More to the point, perhaps, he sees it as aiding those impacted most by poverty, helping reverse cyclical poverty within families, or intergenerational poverty.
"Programs like this one can really touch a lot of lives," he said.
The core aim of ICAN is helping children claw out of intergenerational poverty. But by helping parents, that helps their kids, so the focus is on the entire family.
The program, tapping the help of social workers, directs those taking part to resources provided by existing nonprofit and charitable groups that can aid them. The ICAN social workers also serve as an important connection with aid recipients, encouraging them along the way and teaching them how to contend with the difficulties of life.
Initial results show the program is having a positive impact. Participating kids are increasingly accessing educational and development programs, homelessness is down among participating families, and more participating adults are in jobs with wages that meet their families' basic needs. Moreover, the help to five of the families taking part in ICAN has reduced their dependence on public benefits and bolstered their family income — enough so that the funding offset would cover the initial $150,000 in implementation costs.
"Really, we're looking at a pretty beneficial economic impact as well," Freigang said.
That said, advocates say addressing intergenerational poverty is a long-term prospect, and seeing full results in some cases can take 20 years.