OGDEN — New property valuations are out, the figures that will used to help calculate Weber County property owners' property tax bills for 2019.
The Weber County Clerk-Auditor's Office sent them out late last week to the owners of the 93,000 or so land parcels in the county and you may have already gotten yours. If not, keep checking your mail.
Aside from the new valuation, completed by the Weber County Assessor's Office, the mailing contains property owners' estimated property tax bills for 2019, among other things. But the Weber County Treasurer's Office won't send official bills containing the precise total owed until October. Meantime, if you think your valuation is too high or otherwise incorrect, you have until Sept. 16 to appeal to the Weber County Board of Equalization to fix the number.
Property valuations are multiplied by the tax rates set by the various taxing entities serving the area where the property is located to figure property tax bills. Homes that are the owners' primary residences are taxed at 55% of valuation. The higher the valuation, generally speaking, the higher the property tax burden.
The valuation notices have been redesigned from last year, notably with the inclusion of a pie graph showing the share of property taxes expected to go to the varied taxing subdivisions where individual bill recipients' property is located. The figures for Ogden property, for instance, show that schools collectively get 53% of property taxes, the county gets 20%, the city gets 18% and other subdivisions get the remaining 9%.
Previous notices also contained the information in bar graph form, but Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch said the new format is easier to understand. Some property owners, on receiving their notices, mistakenly think all taxes go to county government, and the aim of including the information is to correct that misconception.
Valuations are supposed to reflect the market value of property, and the shifts from year to year offer clues about market real estate trends. Weber County Assessor John Ulibarri wasn't immediately available for comment on any discernible tendencies the emerged in figuring 2019 valuations.
Last year, owners of around 1,500 parcels appealed their valuations, and in any given year, 75-80% typically get an adjustment, usually downward, Hatch said.
In deciding whether to appeal, reads the assessor's office website, the "question to ask yourself is: 'Could I sell this property for the assessed value?' If the answer is yes, the property was assessed appropriately and there is no valuation appeal warranted. If the answer is no, the property owner is encouraged to appeal the value."
Additional information on appealing is included in the valuation forms. The forms also show property taxes paid by individual recipients for 2018 on their property, by taxing subdivision, and the estimated breakdown for 2019.