OGDEN — Tax bills for 2019 have been sent to Weber County property owners and are already hitting area mailboxes.
That may not be the most welcome news to some, but county officials are highlighting changes in the annual mailing meant to make it easier to understand where tax funding goes.
"For months, we researched tax notices across the country and pulled the best parts to create our new tax notice," Weber County Treasurer John Bond said in a statement.
Taxpayers, the county said, have asked for a statement that's easier to read, with more details on where taxes go and how to contact taxing entities. The new statements contain phone number contacts for each taxing entity individual taxpayers must pay as well as a breakdown of which entities — city, school district, county, special districts — are getting their money.
Officials are also encouraging property owners to get their tax notices sent electronically to reduce mailing costs. Information on how to do so is on the top righthand corner of each notice.
Bond is hoping 10% of taxpayers opt to get the electronic notifications.
Property tax bills are due Dec. 2, 2019.