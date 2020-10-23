OGDEN — Tax bills for 2020 are out, and though the precise impact from property owner to property owner will vary, those living in a few locales at least will likely see increases in their city property taxes due to hikes approved last August.
Bills come due Nov. 30, though escrow companies typically manage payment for many homeowners with mortgages. They went out to owners of some 92,000 properties across the county, according to Weber County Treasurer John Bond.
Though the amount each property owner owes will vary depending on the taxing entity where their property is located, the valuation of the property and other factors, figures provided by Bond show what the cities, school districts and other entities plan to collect. Not surprisingly, the four entities that approved property tax hikes last August are registering among the largest percentage jumps in property tax collections compared to last year:
The city of North Ogden will collect $1.48 million in property taxes for 2020-2021, a 21.4% increase from $1.22 million last year.
The North View Fire District will collect $2.55 million in property taxes, up from $2.3 million, a 10.9% increase.
Pleasant View will collect $832,157, up from $756,865, a 9.9% jump.
South Ogden will collect $3.33 million, up 8.8% from $3.06 million.
The three cities and fire district held truth-in-taxation hearings in August to boost their tax rates over the allowable rate set per state guidelines. But that doesn’t mean other entities’ property tax collections hold steady. Growth and new development can also create property tax revenue increases, and here are expected changes in collections for the four largest taxing entities in Weber County, by budget:
The Ogden School District will collect $35.64 million in property taxes, up 14.2% from $31.22 million last year.
The city of Ogden will collect $15.28 million, up from $13.77 million.
The Weber School District will collect $55.85 million, up from $52.85 million, a 5.7% hike.
Weber County will collect $49.56 million, up 4% from $47.67 million.
Property tax collections will rise by 1.4% to 6.4% in eight other Weber County locales: Huntsville, Farr West, Harrisville, Hooper, Plain City, Riverdale, Roy and Uintah. They’ll be going down by 4.5% in Washington Terrace while West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville don’t assess property taxes.
Property taxes are just one revenue source for local government, though a key one.