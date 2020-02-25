OGDEN — Weber County's plans to contract with trash haulers for residential garbage collection isn't sitting well with everyone, even if the change, as county commissioners contend, will cut costs for the majority of those living in unincorporated areas.
Susan Lowther, who lives in the Ogden Valley, says residents in the area have long been able to arrange for trash collection on their own. "So to have a government entity come in and tell us how to do it and what we need to do is not necessary," she told the commissioners Tuesday.
Ron Gleason, who lives in the unincorporated area outside Huntsville, bristles at the administration fee the county will collect from trash customers — $3.69 a month from customers in western Weber County and the Uintah Highlands and $3.11 from those living in the Ogden Valley. By his math, that will generate more than $1 million for the county over five years, figuring there are around 5,300 customers who will get trash service.
"I look at this as a hidden tax because it's not clear at all what the county's going to do with it and what they're going to do with the funds left over," he said. The money generated is to be used, in part, to help the county cover the fees of customers who don't pay their trash bills, though such losses will later be recouped via liens on their property tax bills. Still, Gleason thinks it's too much, that the fees should be reduced or eliminated.
County commissioners earlier this month sent out letters informing impacted residents of plans to contract with private waste haulers to handle garbage collection in unincorporated areas, as cities frequently do for their citizens. Homeowners in unincorporated zones currently contract for service directly with an array of waste-hauling firms, and the planned change, applicable to residential customers and to take effect April 1, will dramatically reduce costs for most.
Some will see cuts in their quarterly fees from around $200 to $43-$50, according to County Commissioner Gage Froerer. Most, he said, will see their fees cut in half, thanks to the ability of the county to negotiate on behalf of such a large client base.
"This will definitely be a cost savings to citizens of unincorporated Weber County," said Sean Wilkinson, director of the county’s Community and Economic Development Department.
Even so, most of the 15 or so residents who spoke out Tuesday during a comment period on the issue at the regular meeting of county commissioners sounded cautionary messages. Kim White, who lives in the Uintah Highlands, worries that by contracting with one firm to handle trash hauling, customers will have no recourse to go with a competitor if they're not satisfied with the service.
"Now you're telling me competition is gone. What recourse do I have?" he said.
Since the letters went out in early February, informing the public of the plans, county officials have been getting feedback. Per the plans, which won't apply to commercial properties or multi-unit developments like town homes, Republic Services will handle trash collection in western Weber County and the Uintah Highlands, charging $45 and $43.17 per quarter, respectively. Waste Management will haul trash in the Ogden Valley, charging $52.38 every three months.
Froerer said after Tuesday's meeting that he wasn't surprised by the range of comments expressed. His focus is on the large majority of customers who will see their costs cut. Moreover, he countered the notion that the planned administration fee is a tax, noting that it will be used strictly for waste-hauling services. What's more, after the contracts with Republic Services and Waste Management are finalized, probably next week, and officials are able to get firsthand experience with the new service, they may revisit the fees and scale them back if merited.
As for concerns about service, Wilkinson said his office would be willing to take complaints and open up communication with Republic Services and Waste Management to make sure they do what they're supposed to.
Moreover, boosters say, the change will cut the number of trash trucks in unincorporated Weber County, thus reducing congestion and air emissions.
Going with the service will be obligatory for most, as is the case inside cities that contract for trash collection. But the county will allow some customers to opt out of the service in certain circumstances, such as if farmers who use a dumpster. Those who live in hard-to-access locations because of road conditions may also be able to forego the service.
The county has crafted an opt-out form and a list of frequently asked questions with the accompanying answers, available on its informational website, www.webercountynews.com.