OGDEN — Republican voters have one Weber County post to weigh-in on this primary cycle — for the recorder/surveyor post.
Incumbent Leann Kilts is seeking a second term, facing a challenge from James Couts, a land surveyor from Roy.
Kilts, though elected to the post in 2014, before the term in the position was reduced from six years to four years, has worked in the office since 1980. She cites that experience in a bid for a second term.
"The people, my employees ... I'm kind of endeared to this," said Kilts, who's from Plain City. On her campaign website, she cited her experience with both the recording/title and surveying industries as well as her experience in dealing with the public.
"This office is what I know. This is what I do," she said.
Couts points to his years of experience as a licensed surveyor in the private sector. Moreover, he noted with chagrin the rising budget in the recorder/surveyor's office since 2016.
"I have spent my entire career in the private sector — from surveying for a small business here in Weber County to leading the survey department of one of the region's largest engineering firms," he said in a candidate statement. "I have learned the value of innovation and how it can lead to providing better services on less resources."
Couts unsuccessfully ran for a Weber County Commission seat in 2018.
The Weber County Recorder/Surveyor Office manages land records, including records on property boundaries. Primary voting culminates next Tuesday and the winner of the GOP contest will face off on Nov. 3 against the Democratic recorder/surveyor hopeful, Samuel Leake of North Ogden.
Couts bested Kilts 285-229 in voting among GOP delegates at the Weber County Republican Party convention in April. Per party rules, both made it to the primary ballot since neither garnered more than 60% backing.