OGDEN — Leann Kilts is seeking her second term as the Weber County recorder/surveyor, citing her years working in the office.
“It’s just the experience,” said the Republican from Plain City, who’s served in the post since 2015 and worked in the Weber County Recorder’s Office since 1980. “There’s a lot of knowledge in my head on what’s going on.”
She faces a challenge from Democrat Samuel Leake, a Weber State University student from North Ogden. He’s running “to ensure that values of transparency and integrity are at the forefront of the office,” according to the Weber County Democratic Party website.
Kilts called the recorder’s office “the backbone” of documenting property rights in the county. The office records and stores land documents and helps the public in locating property parcels, according to its website.
On her website, Kilts cited her experience handling property records and leading the team of employees in the office. She also cited her efforts to preserve the county’s land records, her relationship with those in the title industry and her dedication to customer service. “I understand that I work for you and because of you, treating your problems like they are my own,” she said on her website.
Looking forward, Kilts would continue with efforts to digitize the office’s records and to reestablish lost monuments that help identify land parcels. Leake didn’t immediately respond to queries seeking comment.
Also at the county level, Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Alex McDonald.
County Assessor John Ulibarri and County Treasurer John Bond, both Republicans, aren’t being challenged in their reelection bids. Joshua Pope had file to run for treasurer as a Democrat but withdrew his bid.
Mail-in balloting is ongoing and culminates next Tuesday, Election Day.