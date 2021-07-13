OGDEN — Utah's revamped state economic development entity has started operating and a Weber County official, Gage Froerer, serves on the 18-member commission appointed to help develop growth strategies.
"This is really going to be a working board, working commission," said Froerer, a Weber County commissioner.
State lawmakers passed House Bill 348 earlier this year, changing the name of the Governor's Office on Economic Development, or GOED, to the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, or Go Utah. Notably, HB 348 also creates the Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, the body Froerer serves on that will help craft and direct Go Utah's statewide economic development strategy. The Go Utah commission met for the first time on June 30.
Froerer said creation of the commission is significant because it will be a hands-on body, offering more direction on economic development efforts than advisory groups working under GOED. GOED was driven more by full-time staffers, Froerer said, and he envisions himself and the other Unified Economic Opportunity Commission members having more say in strategizing growth. More specifically, he anticipates an initial focus on tweaking incentive programs meant to encourage business expansion, like tax credits, and strengthening the state's workforce.
Froerer also expects his role on the body will have direct benefits in Weber County. The county "is experiencing significant growth and this opportunity will bring great insight, new ideas and feedback for me to apply to managing and planning for our county's economic future," he said. Weber County joined forces with Davis County in 2019 in economic development efforts, jointly creating the Northern Utah Economic Alliance.
The 18 members include Gov. Spencer Cox, Go Utah Executive Director Dan Hemmert, several Utah department heads and South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, among others. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Stuart Adams, president of the Utah Senate, also serve on the commission.
Adams, who's from Layton, said the aim in creating the new commission is to have a body representative of many sectors of Utah's economy. Initially, he anticipates general discussion ahead of making any changes in economic development strategy. "What are the priorities as far as economic development in the state and how do we best manage that?" he said.
As stated in a press release, Adams anticipates the commission will take Utah's already robust economy "to even greater heights as we build up the workforce, advance education and promote smart growth." Wilson, who's from Kaysville, said Utah needs to shift "from importing jobs to broadening success at home," that is, encouraging growth among existing Utah companies.