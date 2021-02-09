OGDEN — An Ogden judge has rejected Weber County’s motion to dismiss a case focused on development in the western part of the county.
That’s prompted the developer and the neighbor who filed the suit in 2nd District Court here last July to try to negotiate a settlement.
“My understanding is they’re actually pretty close to a resolution,” Matt Wilson, a deputy Weber County attorney, said Monday. The county, he went on, has stepped back from the process as representatives of Heritage Land Development, which hopes to develop a 156-unit subdivision in the area, and Shae Bitton, the neighbor who sued, negotiate.
Bitton filed suit against the Weber County Commission and Tremonton-based Heritage on July 30, charging that commissioners acted beyond their authority in allowing Heritage’s plans to go forward. In granting preliminary approval to Heritage’s development plan, called Taylor Landing, commissioners rebuffed an earlier 4-2 vote by the Western Weber Planning Commission against the plans that stemmed in part from the placement of open space within the new subdivision.
Development can be a touchy issue in western Weber County, focus of increased interest by developers as open spaces in the more urbanized area of Weber County to the east fill up. In suing, Bitton said the planned open space for the Heritage development didn’t sit on “prime agricultural space” as required by county code. The development, located east of 4300 West and between 1800 South and 2200 South, calls for 156 housing parcels spread over 45 or so acres with 64 additional acres, the open space, to be used for farming.
Western Weber County development policy encourages creation of large open spaces, a bid to maintain the rural, agricultural heritage of the zone. But Bitton said that because the open space of the Heritage proposal didn’t sit on the best ag land within the confines of the subdivision, fertilizer would have to be used to enrich the land, potentially sullying the groundwater down below. In her suit, she asked that the commissioners’ decision allowing the Heritage plans to move forward be overturned and that they take the matter up for reconsideration.
The county initially responded, saying Bitton had filed her suit too late, beyond the deadline spelled out in law, and asked that the case be dismissed on those grounds. County officials didn’t argue the merits of her charges about placement of the open space within the development area. Judge Camille Neider, though, denied the county motion on Jan. 19, setting up the talks between Heritage and Bitton to try to resolve their differences.
Daniel McDonald, one of the lawyers representing Heritage, wouldn’t get into details. “However, we are definitely interested in trying to resolve some of the concerns,” he said. “We’re anxious to get moving.”
Bitton’s legal rep couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Following the Jan. 19 ruling, the county filed a formal response to Bitton’s suit, largely rejecting the charges she put forward. The county, maintains Wilson, acted within its rights in giving the Heritage plans a favorable vote on July 30.