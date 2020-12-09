OGDEN — So far, 46 Weber County employees, including 34 sheriff's office staffers, are interested in taking the county up on a retirement incentive initiative aimed at replacing senior-level workers with lower-cost newcomers.
Scott Parke, the county comptroller, said paying the special incentive to the 46 workers would cost the county an estimated $1.3 million, or around $28,000 per person. But the county would recoup that and actually start saving money due to the likely dip in wages paid to their less-senior replacements after about a year and three months. Eligible county workers have until Dec. 31 to give notice that they intend to take part in the initiative.
"I would expect a few more to come forward before the end of the year," said Parke. The employees would step down between Jan. 1 and July 1 next year, getting, per the incentive, a payout worth one week of pay for each year served with the county, among other things.
The departure of the 34 sheriff's office workers would represent a dip of around 9% in staffing from the current level, around 355 to 360, according to Sheriff Ryan Arbon. He's not worried it will adversely impact the office, though. They're to be replaced, for one thing, and hiring lower-cost newcomers will enable the office to hire an extra four or five workers, the reason the retirement incentive was offered in the first place.
What's more, the departures would be staggered between Jan. 1 and July 1, while the COVID-19 pandemic makes for as good a time as any to contend with such a large-scale turnover. Sheriff's officers, particularly corrections officers, don't need to be in their vehicles as much to haul inmates around because court proceedings are held virtually via computer to guard against spreading the coronavirus, Arbon said. That creates a measure of flexibility in replacing one pool of workers with another.
Indeed, though the departing workers will be missed, Arbon sees an upside to morale in the office with the change. Middle- and lower-ranking officers will have room to advance given the departure of more senior colleagues. Participants in the incentive initiative have to have at least 10 years of service with the county.
"We believe it will help with morale because there will be lots of promotions," Arbon said. "You want to move up and do good and learn things and better people's lives."
Plus, he added, with promotions come higher pay.
The county will likely launch some sort of recruitment initiative to replace the departing sheriff's office employees, Arbon said.
The 12 employees outside the sheriff's office who plan so far to take part in the incentive program are scattered around different departments, according to Parke. They too would be replaced, also, officials hope, with newcomers paid on a lower scale, saving the county funds. Weber County employs a total of 1,311 workers, according to the county website.