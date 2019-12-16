The city of Roy and Weber County are moving forward with change spelling out where medical cannabis producers and processors may set up shop, like other cities around the county and the state.
Unincorporated Weber County will be home to a marijuana grower, according to county records. In Roy, nothing solid is afoot.
“We haven’t received formal requests, just a few informal inquiries,” said Matt Andrews, the Roy city manager.
Whatever the case, pinpointing where cannabis operations may set up shop can give locales a measure of control in determining where they locate. The preliminary action this past week by Roy and Weber County planning officials parallels action already taken in Ogden and elsewhere. The Roy City Council and Weber County commissioners, respectively, have final say in each case.
In Weber County, the proposal calls for allowing cannabis producers and processors in areas zoned A-3 for high-intensity agricultural use and M-3, typically meant for industrial aerospace operations. The existing A-3 and M-3 areas are in western Weber County and the planned producer, Harvest of Utah, plans to locate in the M-3 zone in the western fringes of the county. Officials had previously identified Ogden as the planned home of Harvest of Utah, operated by Tempe, Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
In Roy, cannabis growers and producers would be able to locate in areas zoned for manufacturing. Cannabis pharmacies would be able to operate in areas zoned for commercial, manufacturing, light manufacturing and business park use. Weber County didn’t set guidelines for cannabis pharmacies.
The Western Weber Planning Commission recommended approval of the zoning stipulations on Tuesday with little fanfare, the same day the Roy Planning Commission offered its positive recommendation. Officials in Ogden, Washington Terrace and Marriott-Slaterville have already adjusted their zoning laws to accommodate cannabis operations.
If locales don’t specify where cannabis producers can operate, they may locate in any industrial or agricultural zone, though other restrictions apply, according to the Utah League of Cities and Towns. Among the restrictions spelled out in state law, producers can’t locate within 1,000 feet of a “community location” like a school, library, park or church and can’t be within 600 feet of an area zoned primarily for residential use.
The proposed Weber County guidelines contain other restrictions for cannabis operations on setbacks, control of exhaust and more.
Utah lawmakers legalized medical cannabis use with approval of the Medical Cannabis Act, which followed passage last year of a statewide ballot initiative calling for legalization.