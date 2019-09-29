OGDEN — Gary Boyer, a foe of Proposition 3, the measure asking voters whether a special committee should be formed to study shifting from Weber County‘s three-commission form of government, worries about cost.
Should the process move forward, the special group subsequently formed to conduct the study “could spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars without any financial oversight,” reads a pitch he helped craft against Proposition 3.
Boyer also worries about the specter, should the process move forward, of an appointed manager taking over day-to-day management of Weber County government, answering to a part-time county council and holding too much authority. As is, the three commissioners currently serving, Jim Harvey, Scott Jenkins and Gage Froerer, are hands-on full-timers, holding both legislative and executive powers.
“You have a county manager who really runs everything,” said Boyer, alluding to the alternative format with an appointed executive working with an elected council. Part-time county councils, he continued, “don’t always understand the issues. They’re not as hands-on. They’re much more aloof.”
Proposition 3 advocate Oscar Mata, by contrast, thinks Boyer, by presuming the ballot question’s passage and implementation of a county manager-council form of county government, is getting ahead of himself. Even if the study committee is formed, the body would have no authority to implement a new governmental style. It would only study the matter, and could even reach the conclusion that no change is merited.
The Proposition 3 foes’ criticism, Mata thinks, amounts to “a bit of fear-mongering.” More to the point, a study is merited given dramatic population and demographic changes in Weber County, potentially bearing on how representative the three-commission government format is, he thinks.
“We should have the study because Weber County residents and voters deserve to be represented in the best format citizens see fit,” he said.
Weber County commissioners agreed last year to put Proposition 3 on the Nov. 5, 2019, ballot. The measure, if it passes, would lead to creation of a special study committee to weigh whether the county government format should be changed. If the body does reach consensus on shifting to a different government format — state law spells out a range of alternatives — another ballot question would later go to voters, letting them have final say on the proposal the committee formulates.
If Proposition 3 loses, there would be no change. The three-commission format of county government leadership would continue.
Mata and other backers of launching a study have been sounding off on the issue since at least 2017 through a group called Weber County Forward. They are winding down a series of public meetings around Weber County on the proposal, with the last one set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Ogden Valley Branch library in Huntsville.
Public opposition, by contrast, has been pretty low-key and next to non-existent.
Now, though, with completion of a pamphlet outlining arguments for and against Proposition 3, the sides are beginning to coalesce. The pamphlet, created under the direction of the Weber County Clerk-Auditor’s office, is to be included with mail-in ballots when sent to voters in October and could weigh heavily in the outcome in the Proposition 3 vote.
“They are critical,” Mata said. Many may have no other source of information on Proposition 3 than the pamphlet.
‘WEBER COUNTY
DESERVES THE BEST’
Boyer, a mortgage broker from South Ogden, was the main force behind creation of the argument against Proposition 3 contained in the pamphlet and created by the clerk-auditor’s office, he said. The cost of the study should Proposition 3 pass figures big in his opposition.
The study committee would have authority to tap county funds for “necessary expenses,” the pamphlet reads, and Boyer worries about costs associated with legal experts and consultants, in particular. “With little oversight and no spending limits, this private group could continue to rack up expenses for at least a year. A hired attorney could cost several hundred thousand dollars to oversee the recommendations. Professional consultants could cost even more,” the anti-Proposition 3 argument reads.
Mata counters, saying concerns of out-of-control spending are exaggerated. Weber County residents, like Utahns in general, are a fiscally conservative bunch and those picked to serve on the study committee, if formed, would know better than to spend carelessly. The committee could tap Weber County Forward and Weber State University’s Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service for help, keeping costs in check. Furthermore, other counties have carried out similar studies, and Mata hasn’t heard of any instances of tax hikes caused by excessive spending on them.
Boyer owns property in Summit County and the shift in 2009 there from a commission form of government to the county manager-county council format weighs in his opposition. With a county manager taking on authority in certain areas from a full-time commission, Summit County has had to hire more personnel to handle duties commissioners used to oversee. Moreover, the county manager, as an appointed official, has “no accountability to the public,” reads the anti-Proposition 3 argument.
He prefers the three-commissioner format in effect in Weber County, as he liked it in Summit County before the change 10 years ago. The part-time council in Summit County isn’t always able to grasp the issues it faces as solidly as a full-time commission, he thinks. At the same time, seeing Weber County commissioners in action when he’s served as a Weber County Fair volunteer has impressed him.
“They were very hands on and involved with what was going on with the people. I always liked their involvement,” Boyer said.
Mata said Boyer’s concerns with the county manager/council government format “are valid points for the study committee to look at.” But there are other governmental styles the committee could consider. They could weigh increasing the number of commissioners or creating an elected county executive/council format of government. They could decide to maintain the status quo.
The anti-Proposition 3 argument, Mata thinks, is “very doom and gloom and worst-case scenario.”
More germane is Weber County’s growth and expansion and the need to weigh whether the shift merits changing how the county is governed. The pro-Proposition 3 argument in the pamphlet also notes that commissioners, as is, hold both legislative and executive functions, unlike at the federal level with such powers divvied between the president and Congress. “We need to ask if those responsibilities should be separated and why?” the pro-argument reads.
Mata, also mindful of bitter acrimony that has divided Weber County’s three commissioners in the past, doesn’t mean to presuppose that one government format or another is better. Times change, and it’s just worth exploring.
“We think Weber County deserves the best form of county government available to us,” he said. “So why shouldn’t we study other forms of government?”