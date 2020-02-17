OGDEN — Weber County officials hope to expand a year-old program targeting intergenerational poverty.
The county has already received $69,604 from the Utah Department of Workforce Services to keep the Integrated Community Action Now initiative, or ICAN, going for another six months through June. That’s on top of an initial $150,000 grant to fund the program for a year through 2019. Meanwhile, a request for another $3.5 million — $1.75 million for each of the coming two fiscal years — is pending before state lawmakers, according to Melissa Freigang, who oversees the ICAN program as head of Weber County’s Prosperity Center of Excellence.
The new funding would be used to continue ICAN’s efforts with those experiencing intergenerational poverty and to expand aid to the homeless, boosting the number getting help from around 35 families to more than 200 families and individuals. Money would also be used to help those coming out of prison.
Freigang took part in a presentation last month outlining the ICAN program to state leaders focused on fighting intergenerational poverty. Those on hand “are very interested in the model and they agreed to put their unified backing behind Weber County’s ask,” Freigang said. Officials from other counties are interested in potentially implementing similar programs.
ICAN, implemented for now on a limited basis, is aiding around 35 families representing 92 people in Ogden who are experiencing intergenerational poverty, cyclical poverty within a family from generation to generation. The program, tapping the help of social workers, directs those taking part to resources provided by existing nonprofit and charitable groups that can aid them. The ICAN social workers themselves, called resource integration coaches, also serve as an important connection with aid recipients, encouraging them along the way.
If the $3.5 million funding request is granted, the program would be expanded to those in need throughout Weber County, beyond just Ogden.
“The goal is to scale the model to different target populations,” Freigang said in an email. “We are ready to replicate and scale now!”
According to Freigang, by expanding assistance to those coming out of prison or recently released from prison, program boosters hope to “ensure they are thriving” and keep them from returning behind bars. “Of course this means that we would also assist the children and families with the individuals’ transition homes,” she said.
ICAN boosters say data shows the program is having a positive effect, with lowered rates of homelessness among aid recipients, more participant children enrolled in high-quality early-care programs and more.