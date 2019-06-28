RAMP grant
Weber County Commissioners seek new members to serve on the Recreation, Arts, Museums and Parks, or RAMP, committee, which helps review requests for grant funds from a special county sales tax earmarked for arts and recreational initiatives. This April 30, 2019, photo shows the Utahraptor at the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden, which received repairs funded in part by RAMP funds.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — Weber County commissioners are seeking volunteers to help review applications for Recreation, Arts, Museums and Parks, or RAMP, grants.

A few slots are open, and those interested in serving as RAMP committee members have until July 31 to apply. More information on the RAMP grant program is online and applications should be available there, too. Applications are also available in the commissioners' office, 2380 Washington Blvd., Suite 360, and that's where they should be turned in as well.

Call 801-399-8405 for more information.

RAMP committee members review the many applications for RAMP grant funds and make recommendations on how to disburse the money to commissioners, who have final say. The money for the grants is meant for recreational and arts activities and organizations and comes from a special 0.1-percent Weber County sales tax.

