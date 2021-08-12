SALT LAKE CITY — As efforts to redraw the political boundaries around the state move forward, Weber County stands to lose representation in the Utah legislature while Utah County is on track to gain and Davis County is expected to hold steady.
"The patterns of growth have shifted in the last 10 years," said Rex Facer of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, or UIRC, which is aiding in the redistricting process. "As a result, patterns of representation are going to have to shift somewhat."
That is, some areas have grown more quickly than others in the state, including Utah and Washington counties. Thus, to keep the population counts relatively even in the 29 Utah House districts and 75 Utah Senate districts, those higher-growth areas stand to gain seats and representation while others stand to lose.
Every 10 years, the boundaries of political districts are redrawn based on the decennial head count carried out by the U.S. Census Bureau. On Thursday, the agency released figures from the 2020 headcount and the redistricting process here in Utah will start lurching forward in earnest. The Legislative Redistricting Committee, made up of Utah state lawmakers, is tasked constitutionally with carrying out the process and holds its first public hearing on the matter next Wednesday at the Utah State Capitol. Another meeting is set for Sept. 9 in Ogden and Oct. 13 in Clearfield, among others.
Likewise, the UIRC will be taking part in the process, holding its own hearings and drawing up three proposals for the Legislative Redistricting Committee to consider. The UIRC was formed after the passage of Proposition 4, put forward as a check against possible gerrymandering and approved by Utah voters in 2018. It is holding a hearing on Sept. 11 in Layton, among others.
The Census Bureau numbers released Thursday pinpoint population counts across the state in around 7,000 census blocks, small geographic subdivisions. Utah Rep. Paul Ray, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee, said the figures need to be processed into digestible form and that the task should be done by next week.
At any rate, at least some of the broad potential boundary changes are coming into focus.
Facer said Weber County, because it didn't grow quite as rapidly as places like Utah and Washington counties, stands to potentially lose the equivalent of about a half of a House seat and about a tenth of a Senate seat. As is, four House seats sit entirely in Weber County and three more are partially contained in the county. Three Senate seats are partially in Weber County.
State legislative seats aren't divided into fractions, but to accommodate the sort of shift Facer expects, the size of a district would be adjusted in Weber County and a neighboring county to reflect the population trends.
Davis County's legislative delegation should hold steady, Facer suspects. Eight entire House seats and parts of two more sit in Davis County while it is home to two whole Senate posts and parts of three more.
Because of stronger relative growth in Utah and Washington counties, they stand to gain representation. Facer estimates that Utah County stands to gain one House seat and part of another and about a half of a Senate seat. Utah County is now home to 14 whole House seats and part of another. It is home to three full Senate seats and parts of five more.
Salt Lake County stands to lose a Utah House seat and the equivalent of about a half of a Senate seat.
The redistricting process has drawn cries of foul from some critics, who worry those handling the task will bunch or divide certain population groups to their political benefit, a practice known as gerrymandering. Ray, a Republican from Clearfield, suspects that no matter what sort of boundaries result from redistricting, some will criticize them. Legislators' focus, though, will be on the data — not politics.
Among the factors driving redistricting will be keeping population counts approximately the same for each district. Because of the state's overall population growth, from around 2.76 million in 2010 to 3.27 million in 2020, the rough population in each U.S. House district will go from around 691,000 to 818,000. The population in Utah House seats will go from around 95,000 to 113,000 while the population in Utah Senate seats will go from around 37,000 to 44,000, based on growth in 2020.
But other factors come into play, like keeping districts "compact" and making sure the land in each one is contiguous, said Sen. Scott Sandall, a Republican from Tremonton and the other co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee.
In making its own recommendations, the UIRC will also aim to keep "communities of interest" together within districts. Communities of interest can include socio-economic groups or racial and ethnic groups, among others.
Though the UIRC will be coming up with proposals for the Legislative Redistricting Committee to consider, lawmakers aren't required to follow the recommendations. At any rate, reps from the two groups are encouraging public input and each will have online means for Utahns to draw their own proposed maps.
"Public involvement in this is really important to us," Sandall said.
Paul says a new map reflecting redrawn districts should be done by November. Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to formally accept a plan in December, according to the timeline put forward by state lawmakers.
Here are some of the figures reflecting population changes in Utah from 2010 to 2020, which will bear in how districts are redrawn:
- Washington County's population went from 138,115 to 180,279, up 42,164 or 30.5%.
- Utah County's population went from 516,564 to 659,399, up 142,835 or 27.7%.
- Davis County's population went from 306,479 to 362,679, up 56,200 or 18.3%.
- Salt Lake County's population went from 1,029,655 to 1,185,238, up 155,583 or 15.1%.
- Weber County's population went from 231,236 to 262,223, an increase of 30,987 people or 13.4%.
- The state of Utah's population as a whole went from 2,763,885 to 3,271,616, up 507,731 or 18.9%.