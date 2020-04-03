OGDEN — Self-haulers accustomed to bringing trash to the Weber County Transfer Station in Ogden will have to find a new place to take their waste.
Effective Monday, the transfer station at 867 W. Wilson Lane will stop accepting waste from individuals bringing in their own trash, at least through April 13. Instead, it will be open only to commercial customers with credit accounts.
The aim is to guard against the spread of coronavirus by limiting the number of people coming to the facility. Around 300 self-haulers bring waste to the facility on an average weekday, according to county officials, with up to 1,000 on some Saturdays. They'll now have to make other accommodations.
"Last Saturday in the rain and snow we had over 600," said Sean Wilkinson, director of the county's Community and Economic Development Department. "We can't estimate how many people will be affected, but this is the time of year when our numbers start to increase."
The change will inconvenience some, the county acknowledged in a press release, but residential garbage service won't stop and the change will address broader health concerns related to coronavirus. "By reducing or eliminating person-to-person contact during transactions at the transfer station and supporting the 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' directive, we hope to help slow the spread of COVID-19," said the statement, referencing Gov. Gary Herbert's message on helping stall coronavirus' spread.
Davis and Box Elder counties recently implemented similar changes at their transfer stations. The change at the Davis County facility, managed by the Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District, went into effect last Thursday.
“We felt we could no longer provide services to the 1,200 to 1,500 residential self-haul customers we typically see on a Saturday and fully comply with the new directive from Gov. Herbert," Nathan Rich, the Wasatch executive director said in a statement. "We recognize the inconvenience this represents to our residents and pray that this restriction is short-lived."
Weber County has identified potential alternative locations on its website, webercountyutah.gov, for the self-haulers who will be impacted.
The county, cities and others have curtailed some operations or limited public access to a range of facilities stemming from COVID-19 jitters.