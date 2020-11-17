OGDEN — This year's election generated the highest turnout in Weber County since at least 1994, nearly 90%, while the number of voters casting ballots shattered the total from four years ago, the prior high.
And though there were many more voters for election workers to contend with — and plenty of chatter about the possibility of fraud, notably from President Donald Trump — the process unfolded here without any major hitches.
"I see this kind of service and I know that our county and country is in good hands when it comes to elections," Weber County Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch said Tuesday, referencing the efforts of the workers in his office to manage the election. "This is the most secure election and the most transparent election that our country has seen and it's ... because of the dedication of our team members and of our election administrators. They're just phenomenal."
On Tuesday, Weber County commissioners canvassed the votes cast in the general election cycle, which culminated on Nov. 3, formally accepting the totals, which now become official. No races switched from partial, preliminary totals reported by the Standard-Examiner that came out the night of Nov. 3 and in the days to follow. But now, with the formal counting complete, the county's election workers can breathe a sigh of relief.
"We're pretty worn out and exhausted, both physically and mentally. It's been a really draining year. And I've never seen things turn so personal as they have this year with the widespread misinformation and direct attacks on our electoral process," said Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, which operates under Hatch.
Here are a few highlights from the data:
Turnout: Of the 126,823 active registered voters in Weber County, 113,277 cast ballots, turnout of 89.3% That's higher than the 85.7% turnout in 2016, the prior high dating at least to 1994. But the number of voters jumped by a whopping 26,762 compared to four years ago, when turnout totaled 86,515 and 100,969 people were registered.
The vast majority of voters, 95.1% of them, submitted their ballots early via mail or drop box. The rest cast ballots on Election Day or during in-person early voting or voted via provisional ballot. Typically 45%-50% of mail-in voters submit their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service, but only 14% did so this go-round, probably due to concerns about the efficiency of the mail service, Cowley thinks. The others submitted their ballots in drop boxes.
This was the 13th straight election with mail-in balloting that Weber County election officials handled.
Senate/House: Voters stuck largely with the status quo in voting for the Utah Senate and House delegation serving Weber County. Likewise, the Republican tilt held. Six incumbents, including five GOPers and a Democrat, won reelection. Three legislative seats came open due to incumbents not seeking reelection, two House seats and a Senate post, and GOPers swept them.
Second elected Hispanic: Voters elected Arlene Anderson to the Ogden School Board, making her only the second elected Hispanic person in Weber County. Ogden City Councilperson Luis Lopez is the other one.
Anderson narrowly defeated incumbent Don Belnap for the District 1 school board seat, 1,399 votes to 1,378, a 50.4%-49.6% margin. That wasn't within the 0.25-percentage point range that would have triggered a recount, according to Cowley.
Election Day voting: Cowley said voting on Nov. 3 at the Weber County Fairgrounds unfolded without a hitch.
But Zach Thomas, head of the Weber County Democratic Party, lamented selection of the location, saying it was difficult to access for some. The fairgrounds complex is located in northwestern Ogden. "It's hard to get to. It's way out there," Thomas said later Tuesday.
Cowley countered, noting that in-person early voting was held at the Weber Center in downtown Ogden, more centrally located and accessible via Utah Transit Authority buses. In-person early voting occurred Oct. 28-30 and on Nov. 2.